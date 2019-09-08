|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Fecteau.
|
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
RAYMOND – George Fecteau, 83, of Raymond, Maine, passed away on Sept. 5, 2019, at Ledgewood Manor in Windham, after a short illness surrounded by family. He was born in Westbrook, Maine, on Nov. 21, 1935, to Marguerite and Wilfred Fecteau.
After graduating from Westbrook High School, he went to work at SD Warren Mill, where he remained until he retired. He was married to Pauline (Larrivee) Fecteau on April 28, 1956. They were married for 61 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Club of Portland for many years. He enjoyed hunting and camping. They were seasonal campers at Vacationland in Harrison, Me for over 35 years. He was a Boy Scout leader of troop 87 at ST Hyacinth Church in Westbrook with his sons.
He is survived by his sons, Marc Fecteau and his wife, Joni, of Casco, Raymond Fecteau and his wife, Patricia, of Standish, Roger Fecteau and his wife, Tammy, of Gorham, Steven Fecteau and his wife, Rachel, of Gorham and her daughter, Pamela Pelletier and her husband, Allan, of Raymond, his brother, Paul Fecteau and his wife, Pat, of Westbrook and his sisters, Theresa Deck, of Connecticut and Rachel Miraglia of Westbrook. He had 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Also, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: his wife, Pauline Fecteau, a brother, Michael Fecteau and his grandson, Mathew Fecteau.
We would like to thank family and friends for all their love and support. We would also like to thank Ledgewood Manor for all their support and care during this difficult time.
Visiting hours will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Raymond. To express condolences or to participate in Geoge's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|