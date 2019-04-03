Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George F. "Pip" Morrill. View Sign

WINDHAM - George "Pip" F. Morrill, 96, a resident of Livermore, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at his winter home in Windham, surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 2, 1923, in Farmington, the son of Hiram and Mattie (Dingley) Morrill.He graduated from Farmington High School in 1941 which was the year they won the State Class B Basketball Championship. He received his Bachelors of Electrical Engineering Degree from University of Maine at Orono in 1947, where he was a three-sport athlete. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp. from 1942 to 1945 where he received his pilot and glider pilot wings.He married Rosemond Hammond in 1948. They raised six children during their 51 years of marriage. Rosie died in 1999. George was employed by International Paper Co., Otis Mill in Jay, as an Electrical Engineer and Supervisor. He later worked for Westinghouse as a Field Service Engineer, traveling the United States and foreign countries, including Scotland. He retired in 2001.George was very involved with his kids in their educational and sporting endeavors. He was one of several founding fathers of the Spruce Mt. Ski Slope. He continued to volunteer to run and repair Spruce, to ensure this community playground was available for the area kids. He also enjoyed gardening, sailing, hiking, tennis, furniture refinishing, collecting stamps, bridge clubs, and was a rock collector.In 2003 he married Roberta Wyer Dutton; they made their winter home in Windham and summer home in Livermore. George enjoyed his camp at Long Pond in Livermore; that was open to all the neighboring kids growing up. He looked forward to having a get-together every summer, where kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids would gather, for tenting in the field, tennis, swimming, boating, fishing, lobster feeds, and campfires. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, where he was a Deacon and Trustee. Later, he became active in the Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church. He was a member of the Masonic Oriental Star Lodge, Livermore. George is survived by his wife Roberta Morrill of Windham; four daughters and their husbands, Marjorie Tucker (Ronald) of Holliston, Mass., Rachel Klopfer (Russell) of Springfield, Ohio, Judith Ripley (Barry) of Gray, and Linda Sturman (Philip) of Garden Grove, Calif., two sons and their wives, Hiram Morrill (Marybeth) of Concord, N.H., and James Morrill (Carol) of Healdsburg, Calif., stepson and his wife Jeffrey Dutton (Leslie) of Biddeford, stepdaughter and her husband Deborah Cox (Brett) of Kennebunk; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren; and a sister Janet Washburn of West Farmington. He was predeceased by his wife Rosie; an infant son, Joseph; and two brothers, Richard and Robert Morrill. Messages of condolence may be sent to:







Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Fri. April 5, at Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St. Westbrook, Maine. Visiting hour 10 - 11 a.m. prior to the service with meal of comfort to follow the service. A second funeral service will held 11 am., Sat. April 6, at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls. Visiting hour 10 - 11 a.m., prior to the service with meal of comfort to follow the service. Interment with full Military honors later in the year at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 100 Fayette Rd. Livermore Falls. If desired,donations can be made to:Westbrook-Warren Church or: First Baptist Church at the above addresses Funeral Home Finley Funeral Home

15 Church St

Livermore Falls , ME 04254

