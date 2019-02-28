Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PORTLAND - George F. Bolton, 88, of South Portland, took his last boat ride on Feb. 26,2019, in Portland at the Maine Medical Center.George was born in Cape Elizabeth, the son of Arthur and Lucy "Ford" Bolton. He was educated in Cape Elizabeth and South Portland schools. He followed in his father's footsteps going into the lobstering business at the age of 17, taking over the boat with his brother, Artie, after their father passed on. He also worked at the Maine Fish Company and the A & P Store in Millcreek, stocking shelves. He loved going to Foxwoods and Oxford's Casinos, traveling and boat trips to Nova Scotia.He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Elizabeth and Fedelia; and a nephew, Chester Munro of Parsonsfield.Survivors include one brother, Arthur "Artie" Bolton of South Portland; nieces, Julie Munro-Keating of Gorham, Lurene Remington of Falmouth, Heide Munro of Gray, Mary Jane Munro-Campbell of Portland, and Jean Munro-Abbott of Newfield.Wake to be held Friday, March 1, 2019, at 10-11 a.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine. A funeral service will immediately follow. A private burial will follow.Online condolences may be expressed at







PORTLAND - George F. Bolton, 88, of South Portland, took his last boat ride on Feb. 26,2019, in Portland at the Maine Medical Center.George was born in Cape Elizabeth, the son of Arthur and Lucy "Ford" Bolton. He was educated in Cape Elizabeth and South Portland schools. He followed in his father's footsteps going into the lobstering business at the age of 17, taking over the boat with his brother, Artie, after their father passed on. He also worked at the Maine Fish Company and the A & P Store in Millcreek, stocking shelves. He loved going to Foxwoods and Oxford's Casinos, traveling and boat trips to Nova Scotia.He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Elizabeth and Fedelia; and a nephew, Chester Munro of Parsonsfield.Survivors include one brother, Arthur "Artie" Bolton of South Portland; nieces, Julie Munro-Keating of Gorham, Lurene Remington of Falmouth, Heide Munro of Gray, Mary Jane Munro-Campbell of Portland, and Jean Munro-Abbott of Newfield.Wake to be held Friday, March 1, 2019, at 10-11 a.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine. A funeral service will immediately follow. A private burial will follow.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com Funeral Home HOBBS FUNERAL HOME

230 COTTAGE RD

South Portland , ME 04106-3802

(207) 799-4472 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com