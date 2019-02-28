PORTLAND - George F. Bolton, 88, of South Portland, took his last boat ride on Feb. 26,2019, in Portland at the Maine Medical Center.George was born in Cape Elizabeth, the son of Arthur and Lucy "Ford" Bolton. He was educated in Cape Elizabeth and South Portland schools. He followed in his father's footsteps going into the lobstering business at the age of 17, taking over the boat with his brother, Artie, after their father passed on. He also worked at the Maine Fish Company and the A & P Store in Millcreek, stocking shelves. He loved going to Foxwoods and Oxford's Casinos, traveling and boat trips to Nova Scotia.He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Elizabeth and Fedelia; and a nephew, Chester Munro of Parsonsfield.Survivors include one brother, Arthur "Artie" Bolton of South Portland; nieces, Julie Munro-Keating of Gorham, Lurene Remington of Falmouth, Heide Munro of Gray, Mary Jane Munro-Campbell of Portland, and Jean Munro-Abbott of Newfield.Wake to be held Friday, March 1, 2019, at 10-11 a.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine. A funeral service will immediately follow. A private burial will follow.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
