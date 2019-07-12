CLINTON - The Rev. George Darling died peacefully at home June 17, 2019, after a long struggle with bone marrow cancer, his wife and daughters by his side.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Brown Memorial United Methodist Church, 36 Church Street, Clinton. Rev. Darling will be interred with Military Honors at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 18 at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta. A final memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday July 20, 2019 at Peoples United Methodist Church, 310 Broadway, South Portland.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 12, 2019