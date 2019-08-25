Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Crockett. View Sign Obituary

FALMOUTH - George Crockett had a gift for making people laugh. Incredibly giving and compassionate, his life's work was the quest to make other peoples' lives better. He passed peacefully last Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, surrounded by love. He will live forever through his kind deeds, caring acts, artwork, compassionate volunteerism and in the people who's lives he touched.Born in Arlington, Mass., in 1935, George was raised in Portland, Maine. He was a graduate of Deering High School and Amherst College, attended Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration and served in the Navy in Corpus Christie, Texas, before returning permanently to Maine. Self employed his entire life, George was a co-owner of Turner Barker Realty and could tell you anything you wanted to know about almost any building in Portland. George recognized the value of community and that bringing people together makes us all stronger. He volunteered with Konbit Sante to support the development of a sustainable health system in Haiti, served weekly meals to the homeless, worked with Preble Street Resource Center, was a driver for iTN Portland, served for years on the board of Goodwill Industries, helped send kids to summer camp through his work with Camp Susan Curtis and helped provide much-needed furniture and supplies for new residents in Maine through Hope House.For over 20 years, George was an active member of the Portland Rotary Club , traveling extensively to support efforts delivering much-needed vaccines, medicines, wheelchairs, hearing aides, water filters, prosthetics and surgeries to communities abroad. Locally, he read weekly to students at Lyseth School, mentored youth at Long Creek Youth Development Center and spearheaded a project that provided individual packets of toiletries to the homeless in Portland. George took an active part in virtually all of the Club's activities. He was a Paul Harris Fellow, Rotary's greatest honor, awarded to those who have made exceptional contributions to the Rotary Foundation, in support of the Foundation's charitable work around the world. As an artist, George created pottery, photography, block prints, cork art, and pieces made from golf tees, lobster bands, communion cups and other found objects. He was a clown for 50 years, connecting people through laughter as he put smiles on faces around Southern Maine. He was impressively creative in every part of his life.George will be dearly missed, fondly remembered and never forgotten. He leaves a legacy of openhearted generosity, humor and good will. He was predeceased by his parents, Mabel and Sherman Crockett; his sister, Barbara MacDougall and his oldest daughter, Elizabeth Crockett Hixon. He is survived his daughter, Amanda Crockett; nephew, Maxwell MacLean; nieces, Margaret and Elizabeth MacLean; grandnieces, Sarah and Erin Speeches; grandnephew, Calvin MacLean; and by the many who love him, including, Lindsey, Aaron, Stephanie, Eli, Angel, Katie, Jared, Kara, Annette and many grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at Woodford's Church in Portland on Sunday, September 8, at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome.To view George's guestbook or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit, www.coastalcremationservices.com The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent in George's name to Preble Street Resource CenterDevelopment DepartmentPreble Street38 Preble StreetPortland, ME 04101or https://www.preblestreet.org/you-can-help/donate/L;Funeral CoastalCremation Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019

