BAR MILLS - George "Curly" Anthony DiPaolo Sr., 85, passed away at his home after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by family.He was born in Portland, Maine, on June 13, 1933, the son of the late Domenica (DiFiore) DiPaolo and Georgio DiPaolo.George enlisted in the Army in 1950 to serve in the Korean War and became staff sergeant before returning home from the Army in 1953. Upon returning from the war, he worked odd jobs until he took a position at Holton Arnold Machinery as a Caterpillar tractor mechanic. He went on to work for the James Wiltse Company as a Shop Foreman formany years. George opened his own automotive repair garage in 1975. He was self-employed until he retired in 1998.He was a member of the Buxton Fire Deptment, one of the town's first EMT's and one of the first constables for the town of Buxton. He was scout master for Troop 349 for a few years. He was an avid hunter and loved to make furniture items as a hobby. He also loved to fish, go camping, ride snowmobiles, loved raising Beagles and vegetable gardens.He was predeceased by his brothers, Rosario DiPaolo, Antonio DiPaolo, John DiPaolo, Orlando DiPaolo; a sister, Marie Ryan; and a son, Glenn DiPaolo Sr.George is survived by his wife, Louise (Smith) DiPaolo; his children: Sundae Fallen of Buxton, Anthony DiPaolo of Gray, Lockhart DiPaolo of Oklahoma City, Okla., Jean Arnoldof Buxton, Jeffrey DiPaolo of Pittsburgh, Pa., and George DiPaolo II of Buxton. He leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.There will be no funeral service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Burial will be private at South Buxton Cemetery.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019