SOUTH PARIS - George Albert Stilphen, 83, passed away on Oct. 11, 2018.
George was born on Feb. 7, 1935, in Portland. He was the son of George Harvey Stilphen and Bernadette Charest Stilphen, living in Scarborough. George was quite the renaissance man with a multitude of varied interests and skills. He was an accomplished millwright who could make almost anything out of wood and metal. He could even craft his own metal cutting blades for machine tools. George was also a gunsmith for many years and was the Maine state black powder champion.
During the late 1960s and early 1970s he became interested in music and musical instruments. He was apprenticed to a harpsichord maker in Waltham, Mass. for several years and then started a successful business making and selling them in Effingham Falls, N.H. It was at that same time that he also enrolled at the University of New Hampshire, earning a Bachelor of Arts in music and two masters in musicology and music history.
Later in the 1970s, George and his wife, Cleo purchased an 1848 farm house and small farm along the Crooked River in Maine, near South Paris and Norway. It was there that he became a beekeeper and a grower of heirloom apples. He went on to publish a definitive book on heirloom apples called "The Apples of Maine". It was at that same farmhouse that he helped Cleo create and sell beautiful corn husk dolls that were sold to gift shops at historical locations like Sturbridge Village and Old Salem, N.C.
In later years he was a teacher and worked as a driver for Community Concepts, helping transport people to medical appointments and such. He was also an avid reader and history buff, and finally, George was a devout Christian who worshipped our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
George leaves his son, George Michel Stilphen of Lewisville, N.C., his daughter, Jennifer Stilphen of Limerick; his sister, Nancy Stilphen Libby of West Buxton; six grandchildren, Caleb, Joel and Josiah Krebs, George Trevor Stilphen, Amber Krebs, Sarah Story and Leah Stilphen Dudley; five great-grandchildren, Toby Wolf Cadmus, Raymond Lance Jr., Ruby Mae and Victor David Story and Islay Rose Stilphen; and his dear friend, Diane Hooper, who took care of him in his later years of life.
He is predeceased by his wife, Cleo; mother, Bernadette, father, George Harvey; and son, Geoffrey.
