Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SOUTH PARIS - George Albert Stilphen, 83, passed away on Oct. 11, 2018.



George was born on Feb. 7, 1935, in Portland. He was the son of George Harvey Stilphen and Bernadette Charest Stilphen, living in Scarborough. George was quite the renaissance man with a multitude of varied interests and skills. He was an accomplished millwright who could make almost anything out of wood and metal. He could even craft his own metal cutting blades for machine tools. George was also a gunsmith for many years and was the Maine state black powder champion.



During the late 1960s and early 1970s he became interested in music and musical instruments. He was apprenticed to a harpsichord maker in Waltham, Mass. for several years and then started a successful business making and selling them in Effingham Falls, N.H. It was at that same time that he also enrolled at the University of New Hampshire, earning a Bachelor of Arts in music and two masters in musicology and music history.



Later in the 1970s, George and his wife, Cleo purchased an 1848 farm house and small farm along the Crooked River in Maine, near South Paris and Norway. It was there that he became a beekeeper and a grower of heirloom apples. He went on to publish a definitive book on heirloom apples called "The Apples of Maine". It was at that same farmhouse that he helped Cleo create and sell beautiful corn husk dolls that were sold to gift shops at historical locations like Sturbridge Village and Old Salem, N.C.



In later years he was a teacher and worked as a driver for Community Concepts, helping transport people to medical appointments and such. He was also an avid reader and history buff, and finally, George was a devout Christian who worshipped our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



George leaves his son, George Michel Stilphen of Lewisville, N.C., his daughter, Jennifer Stilphen of Limerick; his sister, Nancy Stilphen Libby of West Buxton; six grandchildren, Caleb, Joel and Josiah Krebs, George Trevor Stilphen, Amber Krebs, Sarah Story and Leah Stilphen Dudley; five great-grandchildren, Toby Wolf Cadmus, Raymond Lance Jr., Ruby Mae and Victor David Story and Islay Rose Stilphen; and his dear friend, Diane Hooper, who took care of him in his later years of life.



He is predeceased by his wife, Cleo; mother, Bernadette, father, George Harvey; and son, Geoffrey.







SOUTH PARIS - George Albert Stilphen, 83, passed away on Oct. 11, 2018.George was born on Feb. 7, 1935, in Portland. He was the son of George Harvey Stilphen and Bernadette Charest Stilphen, living in Scarborough. George was quite the renaissance man with a multitude of varied interests and skills. He was an accomplished millwright who could make almost anything out of wood and metal. He could even craft his own metal cutting blades for machine tools. George was also a gunsmith for many years and was the Maine state black powder champion.During the late 1960s and early 1970s he became interested in music and musical instruments. He was apprenticed to a harpsichord maker in Waltham, Mass. for several years and then started a successful business making and selling them in Effingham Falls, N.H. It was at that same time that he also enrolled at the University of New Hampshire, earning a Bachelor of Arts in music and two masters in musicology and music history.Later in the 1970s, George and his wife, Cleo purchased an 1848 farm house and small farm along the Crooked River in Maine, near South Paris and Norway. It was there that he became a beekeeper and a grower of heirloom apples. He went on to publish a definitive book on heirloom apples called "The Apples of Maine". It was at that same farmhouse that he helped Cleo create and sell beautiful corn husk dolls that were sold to gift shops at historical locations like Sturbridge Village and Old Salem, N.C.In later years he was a teacher and worked as a driver for Community Concepts, helping transport people to medical appointments and such. He was also an avid reader and history buff, and finally, George was a devout Christian who worshipped our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.George leaves his son, George Michel Stilphen of Lewisville, N.C., his daughter, Jennifer Stilphen of Limerick; his sister, Nancy Stilphen Libby of West Buxton; six grandchildren, Caleb, Joel and Josiah Krebs, George Trevor Stilphen, Amber Krebs, Sarah Story and Leah Stilphen Dudley; five great-grandchildren, Toby Wolf Cadmus, Raymond Lance Jr., Ruby Mae and Victor David Story and Islay Rose Stilphen; and his dear friend, Diane Hooper, who took care of him in his later years of life.He is predeceased by his wife, Cleo; mother, Bernadette, father, George Harvey; and son, Geoffrey. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com