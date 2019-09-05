PORTLAND - Genevieve Coraline (Dow) True, 95, a fourth generation homesteader of Windham, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Portland on Sept. 2, 2019. She was born in Westbrook on June 11, 1924, a daughter of the late C. Egbert Dow and the late Emily (Nichols) Dow.
She graduated with the class of 1942 from Windham High School. On Sept. 18, 1942, Genevieve married "Red" Frank Carleton True. In the 1950s, she was active in the candlepin bowling league. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, and spending time with her family. She loved being a caregiver to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Genevieve was a former member of the Windham Kiwanis Band; Eastern Star; Rebekahs; the Busy Fingers Club; and South Windham Community Church.
She was also predeceased by her husband, Carleton "Red" True of Windham on May 20, 2010; her sister, Jean M. Dow in 1934; and her grandson, Timothy Pierce in 1985.
Genevieve is survived by children, Paul True and wife, Linda of Windham, and Jeanie Pierce and husband, Rodney of Windham; grandchildren, Wayne Pierce and wife, Julie, Heather Huntt and husband, Joel, and Courtney Edwards, and husband, Drew; and great-granchildren, Casie Pierce, Brynnley Edwards, and Nylah Huntt.
Calling hours are from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. on Friday, September 6, at Dolby Blais Segee, Windham Chapel with Genevieve's funeral service to immediately follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. David Patterson officiating. Burial at Hillside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are welcomed to the Windham Historical Society.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019