WESTBROOK - Geneva M. McQuarrie, 74, passed away peacefully June 24, 2019 with her children and other loved ones by her side after a long battle with multiple cancers.
She will be missed for her passions which included cooking, knitting, crocheting, making jewelry, and just making people happy in general and cracking jokes. She lived by her faith in God and is now back with the love of her life.
Geneva is predeceased by her loving husband of 40 years, Robert McQuarrie; her father Emile; and two brothers Ellery and Kermit Beaulieu.
She is survived by her 103-year-old mother, Marie Beaulieu; six children, Daniel and wife Martha, Jeff and wife Sandra, Edward, Denna, Robert Jr., and Dorie. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Heather, Sarah, Justin, Adam, Devon, Andrew, Evan, Shila, Erika, Taylor, and Cameron; as well as her great- grandchildren, Brynn, Avery, Carson, and Harlow. Also, she is survived by five brothers and three sisters.
Visiting Hours for Geneva will be held from 5-7 p.m.. Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 434 River Rd. Windham. A memorial service for Geneva will be held at a future date at the Grace Church in Windham. Online condolences can be expressed at Www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 29, 2019