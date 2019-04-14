Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SCARBOROUGH - Geatan E. "Guy" Fradette, 64, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.



He was born in Quebec, Canada on Feb. 12, 1955, the son of the late Jean-Paul and Liliane (Graindair) Fradette. He graduated from Biddeford High School and worked for over 30 years for Lionel Plant Associate Inc. of Peaks Island.



Guy was an avid golfer and pool player, and loved to ride his Harley Davidson with his friends.



He is survived by his son, Nathan Fradette of Saco, Maine. He also leaves his sister, Carol Boccaleri of Old Orchard Beach; and his brothers, Marc Fradette of Mesa, Ariz., and Richard Fradette and his wife, Priscilla, of St. Marys, Ga.; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Per his request, there will be no services.



Please visit



In lieu of flowers,



donations in his memory can be made to:



Gosnell Memorial



Hospice House



11 Hunnewell Road



Scarborough, ME 04074







SCARBOROUGH - Geatan E. "Guy" Fradette, 64, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.He was born in Quebec, Canada on Feb. 12, 1955, the son of the late Jean-Paul and Liliane (Graindair) Fradette. He graduated from Biddeford High School and worked for over 30 years for Lionel Plant Associate Inc. of Peaks Island.Guy was an avid golfer and pool player, and loved to ride his Harley Davidson with his friends.He is survived by his son, Nathan Fradette of Saco, Maine. He also leaves his sister, Carol Boccaleri of Old Orchard Beach; and his brothers, Marc Fradette of Mesa, Ariz., and Richard Fradette and his wife, Priscilla, of St. Marys, Ga.; as well as several nieces and nephews.Per his request, there will be no services.Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Guy's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.In lieu of flowers,donations in his memory can be made to:Gosnell MemorialHospice House11 Hunnewell RoadScarborough, ME 04074 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com