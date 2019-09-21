PORTLAND - Gary William Vincent, 81, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Born Nov. 15, 1938, the son of Chandler and Rachel Vincent Gary, graduated from Pittsfield High, Massachusetts in 1957 and went on to serve four years in the Navy. He contracted the bulk U.S. Postal run and started a moving company that lasted 45 years. He belonged to the Down East Ski Club and donated to special needs children for many years. He had many friends and loved to dance, speak and sing a tune. He loved his family and always had a birthday card for someone. He is survived by his first wife, Suzanne Hysom MacDonald; and four children: daughters, Amy Murphy and Cindy Vincent; sons, Christopher and Daniel Vincent; six grandchildren: Emily and Grace Murphy, Adam, Jacob, Payten, McKenna, Jack and Christopher Jr. Vincent. The family would like to express special thanks to Maine Medical Staff, Dr. Brian King and Nurse Kathleen. You are amazing people. A celebration for his life will be will be announced at a later time.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 21, 2019