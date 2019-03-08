Gary W. Nelson

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "God is good and merciful, he keep those who pass on in his..."

HOLLIS - Gary W. Nelson, 72, longtime farmer, passed away on March 5, 2019 at his home in Hollis.

He survived by his wife, Roberta (Haley) Nelson; children, Rob, Tammy, and Tracy; and five grandchildren.

The full obituary will be available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton, website, www.mainefuneral.com

Per his request, there will be no services

Send Flowers
Funeral Home
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME 04093
(207) 929-3723
Funeral Home Details
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com