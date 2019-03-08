HOLLIS - Gary W. Nelson, 72, longtime farmer, passed away on March 5, 2019 at his home in Hollis.
He survived by his wife, Roberta (Haley) Nelson; children, Rob, Tammy, and Tracy; and five grandchildren.
The full obituary will be available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton, website, www.mainefuneral.com
Per his request, there will be no services
