PORTLAND - Gary Lee "Chappy" Chapman, a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, passed away surrounded by his loved ones in Portland on April 10, 2019. Gary was born in Cheboygan, Mich. on Nov. 11, 1948, to the late Garrett and Joan Chapman (Gallagher). He and his family moved to Huntington Beach, Calif. when Gary was a boy – that is where his love for the sport of surfing blossomed. Gary is considered a pioneer of the surf world; during the 60s and 70s, he helped revolutionize the sport through the introduction of the short-board.Over the years, Gary worked as a surveyor for Shell Oil Company and Bath Iron Works. Most recently, Gary was residing in Gray with his son, living his best life. He spent each day exactly how he wanted to – visiting with close friends, seeing his children, and spoiling his granddaughter and granddog with love and extra treats.Gary is survived by his son Garrett Chapman, his daughter Lindzay Lawson, her husband Tim; and his granddaughter and namesake Zoe Lee; his siblings, Roseann and her husband Brian, Cheryl, and Craig; the mother of his children, Dianne (Quinn) Downing and her husband John; his mother-in-law Elizabeth Quinn; and dozens of aunts, uncles; nieces, nephews; in-laws; and close friends from Maine to Hawaii that he loved dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Gary in May.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 20, 2019