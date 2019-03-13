Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary J. Sacco. View Sign

PORTLAND - Gary Joseph Sacco, 63, of Poland, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland shortly after honoring one of his fallen brothers of the fire department. He was born in Portland, Maine, on Nov. 1, 1955, the son of the late Arthur and Mary (Mellen) Sacco. He grew up in the Portland area and attended local schools there. Shortly after high school, Gary became involved with various fire and rescue departments. He later became fire chief for the Town of New Gloucester and also represented the Poland Fire Deptment and most currently, was serving as Chief for the Oxford Fire and Rescue Deptment He was very passionate about firefighting, everything it involved and helping people. It was a true calling for him. He was a current member of the Italian Heritage Center in Portland, the Maine Fire Chiefs Association, the International Association of Fire Chiefs, the Coastal Mutual Aid and was an instructor with the Maine Fire Service Institute. He was a past member of the Metro Fire Chiefs. On Sept. 28, 2013 he married Sandra Samson in Portland and the two of them spent several wonderful years together. Gary will always be remembered for his love of serving others. He also loved spending time with his wife at their "Happy Place" on the water enjoying the warmth and sunshine. Gary was adventurous and creative. He also enjoyed the game of golf. He loved animals, especially his dogs, Marble "Marbs" and Kaci "Lynn". He will be greatly missed by many family, friends and colleagues.He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra "Sandi" Sacco, of Poland; his children, Laurie Sacco of Portland and Anthony Sacco of Bangor; his stepchildren, Toby Lebel and his fiancée, Cristie, along with their daughter Lillee of Poland and Todd Lebel and his wife, Ashley, of Lewiston; and his "Papa's Girl" Corinne "Rose Marie Johnson". He also leaves behind his sisters, Debra Burke and her husband, William, of Old Orchard Beach, Mary Woods and her husband, James, of South Portland and Clara Sacco also of South Portland; his grandchildren, Corey, Marissa, Joe, Mercedes, Anthony and Nevaeh; his great-grandchildren, Kylee, Julian and Hunter and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother Mary Sacco, his father Arthur Sacco and his brother Wayne Sacco.Condolences may be shared with Gary's family at







Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Auburn on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. A funeral service celebrating his life will take place at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, 256 Main St., South Paris, Maine, on Saturday March 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group\Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545. Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Gary's memory to:The Oxford Fireman's Association701 Main St.Oxford, ME 04270to support the Oxford, Poland and New Gloucester Fire & Rescue Depts.

