PORTLAND - Gary G. Jones Jr., 34, of Portland, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. He was born August 5, 1985 in Portland, son of Wendy Morse-Baldwin (Ferrante) of Portland and Gary G. Jones, Sr. of South Portland.He graduated from Deering High School, Class of 2003. He had many friends, loved playing sports, and had great athletic ability: Baseball, football, hockey (goalie)...Such a competitive player with love for the game. He enjoyed boating, tubing, four wheeling, swimming, biking and a serious video gamer. He briefly served in the US Army. He loved family vacations on Sebago Lake. He had such a helpful, caring manner and fun spirit, which showed the minute you met him and a memorable smile you could not forget. He loved spending time with family and friends...A helpful loving spirit. He adored the family dogs and other pets. He lived in Portland and South Portland. He is survived by his parents, Wendy Morse-Baldwin (Ferrante) of Portland and father, Gary G. Jones, Sr. of South Portland; sister, Danielle Geib (Morse) of Saco, and younger brothers, Roger A. Morse of Scarborough and Andrew Jones of Portland. Also survived by two nephews and numerous cousins he loved. ** You will always be loved and sadly missed. God Bless you son...Our love always.Private family church service Saturday, Sept. 21, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a public graveside service at 11 a.m. at front section of Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Ave., Portland. Snacks and refreshments following at his mother's residence in Portland. Pastor Scott Taube of Eastpoint Christian Church is officiant. Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Gary's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.In lieu of flowers,donation in his memory can be made to:Operation Hope 246 US Route One Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 20, 2019