BRUNSWICK - Gary A. Weaver, M.D., of Brunswick, passed peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Mere Point Nursing Care Facility.







Gary was born Nov. 18, 1943, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Velma and Alvin Weaver. He was a graduate of Goshen College and University of Kansas Medical Center. As a conscientious objector, he served as physician at Hospital Mennonita in Aibonito, Puerto Rico from 1971-1973.







Gary completed a gastroenterology fellowship at the University of Rochester School of Medicine in New York state. He served as a gastroenterologist at the Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, N.Y., from 1976-1996 and was also involved in medical research during this time at the hospital's research institute.







He married Susan Jorden in 1968. After living in the Cooperstown, N.Y., area for many years they moved to Harpswell, Maine, where they lived for 14 years before moving to Topsham, Maine. During this time he worked as Medical Director for Medicare at Anthem in Portland.







Gary was predeceased by his parents and also a daughter, Elizabeth, who died in 1996.







He is survived by his son, Christopher Weaver of Lamoine, Maine; a brother and his wife, John Denny and Mary Weaver of Madison, Wis.; a sister-in-law and husband, Jane and Don McGlothlin of Gainesville, Fla.; a grandson, John Weaver of Lamoine, Maine, and nephews and nieces.







Gary was a camper and hiker, especially in the Grand Canyon where he hiked many trails over the years with family, friends and solo. He was also a ham radio operator.







He was a member of First Parish Church in Brunswick and various medical associations.







The family would like to thank the staff at Mere Point Nursing Care Facility and CHANS Hospice for the care and compassion they provided during Gary's journey with Parkinson's Disease.







At Gary's request, no services will be held. Arrangements are in the care of the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, Maine. Condolences can be expressed to the family at







Those desiring may make memorial contributions to:







CHANS Home Care and Hospice







60 Baribeau Drive







Brunswick, ME 04011 or to







First Parish Church Benevolence Fund at First Parish Church







9 Cleaveland Street







Brunswick, ME 04011







