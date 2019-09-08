Galen O'Del Humphrey Jr.

Obituary

WELLS - Galen O'Del Humphrey Jr., 49, of Wells, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Sanford, the son of Galen O'Del Humphrey, Sr. of Wells and Bernadette Humphrey of Sanford. Galen grew up in Sanford and Wells, graduating from Wells High School.

He enjoyed the four seasons in Maine snowmobiling, dirt bike riding, and going north to a family camp where he did fishing, and hunting, most of all enjoying the outdoors. However, spending time with his children was his favorite thing to do.

He was a self-employed painter of Haley's Fine Finishes for many years.

Galen was predeceased by two children, daughter, Haley Humphrey, and son, Galen Humphrey III.

Survivors include his children, Molly and Maddox; his father, Galen Humphrey Sr. and wife, Nancy; his mother, Bernadette Humphrey; his brother, Jason Humphrey and wife, Tara.

A very special friend, Peggy Leary, who he loved and spent the last few years together. Also, very close friends, Shawn McLean and Mike Gregorie.

Services will be private.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells, Maine, 04090.

Should friends choose,

memorial donations in his name may be made to:

The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, Maine 04102 or

Camp Sunshine at

Sebago Lake

35 Acadia Rd

Casco, Maine 04015

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019
