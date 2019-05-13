Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Graveside service 11:00 AM Brooklawn Memorial Park 2002 Congress St. Portland , ME View Map Obituary

WESTBROOK - Gail Dixon Tewhey, 66, of Westbrook passed away at Gosnell Memorial House on May 8, 2019 with her beloved husband at her side. She was born on Nov. 2, 1952, in Portland, the daughter of Maynard and Joanne (Donovan) Dixon.



Gail attended Portland Schools obtaining a Brown Medal for her high academic standing before attending Colby College on early acceptance and obtaining her BSN at St. Joseph's College.



Gail achieved a lot in her life starting in her junior year of high school when she entered and won a National Essay Contest on Merchant Marines. This essay contest won her a 7-week cruise across the Atlantic visiting several cities along the coast of Brazil including Rio De Janeiro. Her mother joined her forming beautiful memories from this trip. Once graduating from college with her BSN she worked at Maine Medical Center, Bridgton Hospital, American Red Cross, and Health Dialog always looking for ways that she could help others. With her compassion and caring heart, she would always say that her favorite unit was NICU and being able to care for and help the babies.



On July 8, 1984 she married her loving husband Michael and together they made many beautiful memories.



After her nursing career, she continued went to work at her father's business, Cushing Printing, Inc alongside her husband.



During her adult years, Gail lived a very quiet lifestyle always looking for new reading material and sharing her home with animals, especially many cats who all lived a very long life from the compassionate care provided by Michael and herself. Among the many memories Michael will carry with him the most important thing he would always say to her is "that he married the best lady in the entire world."



Gail is survived by her husband Michael, brother John Dixon and his wife Robyn of Portland, a sister-in-law Jane Tewhey of Durham; nephew Ryan and niece Nicole Dixon. She was predeceased by her parents Maynard and Joanne.



A Graveside Service will be held on May 15, at 11:00 a.m. at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St, Portland. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at



Michael and his family would like to send a special thank you to the Maine Medical Staff and Gosnell House for their compassion and care of Gail during her illness.







