Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. G. Gloria Giroux. View Sign

OLD ORCHARD BEACH -



Dr. G. Gloria Giroux recently lost her battle with cancer on Nov. 19, 2018, at the age of 64. She was born on August 20, 1954 to Ronald and Vernette Giroux of Waterville, Maine.



Her young life was full of challenges, yet she had a lifelong passion for learning and through the University of Maine System she earned her Associates Degree of Arts and Social Sciences, and a B.A. in General Studies. At the University of New England she earned a Masters Degree in Social Work. Gloria pursued a career as a State Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor and Licensed Clinical Social Worker, but also found the time to enhance her career, completing a doctoral program through the Union Institute of Ohio, where she received her degree, Doctor of Philosophy. Eventually, she returned to the University of Maine System as an Associate Professor of Psychology.



Gloria is survived by her loving husband Paul Potvin of 25



years; her two children, Toby LaCroix and Naomi Burnham as well as their respective spouses, Jocelyn LaCroix and Warren Burnham, two stepchildren, Andrea Potvin and Robert Potvin. She has four grandchildren that meant the world to her: Harleigh LaCroix, Maverick Burnham, Aliyah LaCroix, Nevaeh LaCroix, as well as a step granddaughter, Skylar Potvin. Gloria's surviving siblings include John Giroux and his wife Betty, Paul Giroux and his partner Jeannine Audet, Peter Giroux and his spouse, Lenny Lavoie; and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gloria will also be missed by her longtime friend and confidante, Cindy Lane.



Dr. Giroux was predeceased by her parents, Ronald and Vernette; a brother, Leon, a sister-in-law, Theresa, a cousin, Diane, and last but not least, her Bessie.



"Throughout her life, Dr. G's education was used to assist others in need. She published articles to help educate the public about Social Issues that impact us all. As a school counselor, she reached out to many a student in need, and this earned her the nickname 'Special G'. Many who felt the pain of addiction were given relief through her private practice.



Gloria applied her skills as a Red Cross Volunteer Counselor, as a member of the Maine Disaster Behavioral Health Team and of the local Community Emergency Response Team. Serving at Thanksgiving Dinners was her idea of giving thanks for her own blessings, as was her work with



England, College of Osteopathic Medicine. Her final gift to me came as I stroked her arm, mussed her hair and she softly and calmly released her final breath as if to say ...and I did it my way." Paul



A special heartfelt thank you goes out to the Staff of the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. Their attention to Gloria's needs and those of her family and friends was unwavering, a blessing to us all. A celebration of Gloria's life is planned for the Spring.







OLD ORCHARD BEACH -Dr. G. Gloria Giroux recently lost her battle with cancer on Nov. 19, 2018, at the age of 64. She was born on August 20, 1954 to Ronald and Vernette Giroux of Waterville, Maine.Her young life was full of challenges, yet she had a lifelong passion for learning and through the University of Maine System she earned her Associates Degree of Arts and Social Sciences, and a B.A. in General Studies. At the University of New England she earned a Masters Degree in Social Work. Gloria pursued a career as a State Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor and Licensed Clinical Social Worker, but also found the time to enhance her career, completing a doctoral program through the Union Institute of Ohio, where she received her degree, Doctor of Philosophy. Eventually, she returned to the University of Maine System as an Associate Professor of Psychology.Gloria is survived by her loving husband Paul Potvin of 25years; her two children, Toby LaCroix and Naomi Burnham as well as their respective spouses, Jocelyn LaCroix and Warren Burnham, two stepchildren, Andrea Potvin and Robert Potvin. She has four grandchildren that meant the world to her: Harleigh LaCroix, Maverick Burnham, Aliyah LaCroix, Nevaeh LaCroix, as well as a step granddaughter, Skylar Potvin. Gloria's surviving siblings include John Giroux and his wife Betty, Paul Giroux and his partner Jeannine Audet, Peter Giroux and his spouse, Lenny Lavoie; and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gloria will also be missed by her longtime friend and confidante, Cindy Lane.Dr. Giroux was predeceased by her parents, Ronald and Vernette; a brother, Leon, a sister-in-law, Theresa, a cousin, Diane, and last but not least, her Bessie."Throughout her life, Dr. G's education was used to assist others in need. She published articles to help educate the public about Social Issues that impact us all. As a school counselor, she reached out to many a student in need, and this earned her the nickname 'Special G'. Many who felt the pain of addiction were given relief through her private practice.Gloria applied her skills as a Red Cross Volunteer Counselor, as a member of the Maine Disaster Behavioral Health Team and of the local Community Emergency Response Team. Serving at Thanksgiving Dinners was her idea of giving thanks for her own blessings, as was her work with the Salvation Army . She even found time to assist at the local food pantry. As a parting gift to the world, her remains were donated to The University of NewEngland, College of Osteopathic Medicine. Her final gift to me came as I stroked her arm, mussed her hair and she softly and calmly released her final breath as if to say ...and I did it my way." PaulA special heartfelt thank you goes out to the Staff of the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. Their attention to Gloria's needs and those of her family and friends was unwavering, a blessing to us all. A celebration of Gloria's life is planned for the Spring. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Salvation Army Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com