Dr. G. Gloria Giroux recently lost her battle with cancer on Nov. 19, 2018, at the age of 64. She was born on August 20, 1954 to Ronald and Vernette Giroux of Waterville, Maine.
Her young life was full of challenges, yet she had a lifelong passion for learning and through the University of Maine System she earned her Associates Degree of Arts and Social Sciences, and a B.A. in General Studies. At the University of New England she earned a Masters Degree in Social Work. Gloria pursued a career as a State Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor and Licensed Clinical Social Worker, but also found the time to enhance her career, completing a doctoral program through the Union Institute of Ohio, where she received her degree, Doctor of Philosophy. Eventually, she returned to the University of Maine System as an Associate Professor of Psychology.
Gloria is survived by her loving husband Paul Potvin of 25
years; her two children, Toby LaCroix and Naomi Burnham as well as their respective spouses, Jocelyn LaCroix and Warren Burnham, two stepchildren, Andrea Potvin and Robert Potvin. She has four grandchildren that meant the world to her: Harleigh LaCroix, Maverick Burnham, Aliyah LaCroix, Nevaeh LaCroix, as well as a step granddaughter, Skylar Potvin. Gloria's surviving siblings include John Giroux and his wife Betty, Paul Giroux and his partner Jeannine Audet, Peter Giroux and his spouse, Lenny Lavoie; and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gloria will also be missed by her longtime friend and confidante, Cindy Lane.
Dr. Giroux was predeceased by her parents, Ronald and Vernette; a brother, Leon, a sister-in-law, Theresa, a cousin, Diane, and last but not least, her Bessie.
"Throughout her life, Dr. G's education was used to assist others in need. She published articles to help educate the public about Social Issues that impact us all. As a school counselor, she reached out to many a student in need, and this earned her the nickname 'Special G'. Many who felt the pain of addiction were given relief through her private practice.
Gloria applied her skills as a Red Cross Volunteer Counselor, as a member of the Maine Disaster Behavioral Health Team and of the local Community Emergency Response Team. Serving at Thanksgiving Dinners was her idea of giving thanks for her own blessings, as was her work with the Salvation Army. She even found time to assist at the local food pantry. As a parting gift to the world, her remains were donated to The University of New
England, College of Osteopathic Medicine. Her final gift to me came as I stroked her arm, mussed her hair and she softly and calmly released her final breath as if to say ...and I did it my way." Paul
A special heartfelt thank you goes out to the Staff of the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. Their attention to Gloria's needs and those of her family and friends was unwavering, a blessing to us all. A celebration of Gloria's life is planned for the Spring.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019