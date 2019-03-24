|
FALMOUTH - At almost 98 years of age, Fritz M. Hessemer, of Falmouth, Maine, died on March 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a six day illness. Fritz was born in Darmstadt, Germany, and emigrated to America when he was two with his family where they lived in Wyomissing, Pa.During WW II as a U.S. Air Force second lieutenant, he navigated B-29 bombers over Japan.Fritz graduated in mechanical engineering from Johns Hopkins University receiving Tau Beta Pi honors.Fritz married the love of his life, professional artist Betty Smyser in 1944, who he wooed with 150 letters and four dates while a navigation cadet during the war. They enjoyed family life in York, Pa., with their three children Marcia, Peter and Jane and extended family. He was employed in management roles by S. Morgan Smith, Hydraulic Turbine Manufacturer. Between 1959 and 1973 he won prizes for technical articles in the National James F. Lincoln Design Award Program. They moved to Rehoboth Beach, Del., in 1976, and then to Falmouth, Maine, in 2011.Throughout his life, Fritz contributed to each community:York, Pa.: York Symphony Board Member, Children's Associations (Cub Scouts, PTA), United Fund Budget and Union Lutheran Church Council.Rehoboth Beach, Del.: Family Court Appointed Special Advocate for Neglected/Abused Children; YMCA Project manager for renovation; Village Improvement Association Dune preservation; Rehoboth Beach Board of Adjustment; All Saints Episcopal Church treasurer and parish council; Rehoboth Art League Music Program creator and chamber music groups in his home.Falmouth, Maine: Portland, Falmouth and Yarmouth musicians joined Fritz for chamber music using the harpsichord he built in 1972 with Fritz on his grandfather's flute. Children from elementary through high school who attended the Ocean View Kid's Club sought out Fritz for his paper airplane making. He loved sharing lettuce he grew from the garden, his homemade granola, pear butter and the Ring Game from his great-grandfather with fellow residents and staff at Ocean View. Fritz and Betty worshipped at The Episcopal Church of St. Mary's and Falmouth Congregational Church where he especially loved the Bach organ music and singing hymns.His wife Betty, (he smiled broadly as he said "she is my spice, not my spouse") predeceased him in Oct. 2018, after 74 years of marriage. He is survived by daughter, Marcia Page in England; son, Peter Hessemer in Lake Forest, Ill.; and daughter, Jane Stegemann in Falmouth, Maine; six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Giles and Felix Page; Russell Mull; Lydia and Peter Stegemann; four great-grandchildren, Zoe and Heidi Page, and Oscar and Amos Page; and his brother, Paul Hessemer.A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Episcopal Church of St. Mary, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth, Maine. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign the online guest book.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to organ maintenance funds at either:The Episcopal Church of St. Mary's43 Foreside RoadFalmouth, ME 04105, orFalmouth Congregational Church267 Falmouth RoadFalmouth, ME 04105
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019
