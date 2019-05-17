|
|
|
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds
CORNISH - Fredrick Patterson Hayes, who was born May 28, 1944, and died, Dec. 9, 2018, was the fourth child of Franc C. and Florance E. Hayes. Fred was a son, brother, uncle, grandfather, and most of all a friend. Never shying from work, Fred put his all into everything he did. He worked hard, and played hard, while enjoying both with gusto. Fred was an avid reader often finishing a book a day.
Fred's nephews often joked about him being like "a hound on a scent", when his mind was on something that needed his attention. His trip with them out west was the subject of many funny and much-loved stories that they will never forget.
Fred loved nature and the outdoors. Hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, ice fishing, or four wheeling. Anything that would get him out and about. He loved taking his niece ice fishing, while waiting for flags he would play "ice hockey" Fred's way (slapping a chunk of ice around) a simple but unforgettable time. He enjoyed taking his nephews hunting and fishing with him, and deep-sea fishing, and digging for Quahogs. He was an avid rabbit hunter, and loved the sound of his baying hounds when they were on a scent. Many times, he was seen coming home with a belt full of rabbits.
He attended Cornish schools, and lived most of his life there. He married Cynthia Chic of Fryeburg and they had two children, Rodrick C. and Evelyn S. Hayes. After his divorce, Fred moved back to Cornish. Although estranged from his children, he hoped to meet them when they were ready.
As a young man, Fred worked for Western Maine Forestry, pulling and planting trees. He also worked for the Hillcrest Farm picking up chickens, and worked for the Hall & Smith Mill.
Fred enjoyed taking care of horses in the Cornish area for several years, and taking care of several camps with his brother, Tony, and had fond memories of Pike farms, Apple acres, and being the dog catcher of Cornish for a short time.
Fred was a woods worker, and later on, a firewood dealer based at his home in Cornish, with help from his brother to deliver it. Fred lived life on his own terms. His sense of humor, laughter, and all around friendliness will be missed by family and friends alike.
Fred was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Dennis Allen Hayes; sisters, Linnette F. Day and Patricia Ann Evens Custeau; and is survived by his children, Roderick and Evelyn, and their families; brother, Tony; and sisters, Phyllis Perreault Bencivenga, and Edna Smith.
A celebration of life will be held May 18, at the Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds at 291 South Hiram Road, in Hiram, Maine from 12 p.m., noon to 5 p.m. We will be having a pig roast with pot luck dinner, soft drinks and water will be provided.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 17, 2019
