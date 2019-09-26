WINDHAM – Frederick Robert MacDonald, 78, died Saturday Sept. 21, 2019 at home after a long illness. He was born May 13, 1941, in Portland, a son of Dorothy and Robert MacDonald. Fred grew up in Windham and was a 1960 graduate of Windham High School.
He enjoyed a career as a cabinet maker for both Windham Millwork and Precision Millwork. Fred loved to laugh, tell jokes, dance, and play music. He also loved animals and his special cat, Tigger.
In addition to his parents, Fred was predeceased by his brothers, James MacDonald, Frances Huntley and John Paskewicz. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Roberta MacDonald; his three daughters, Deborah Colcord and her husband, David, of Standish, Donna MacDonald of Standish, Diana Ferrante and her husband Antonio of Scarborough; sister, Betty Lou Plummer and husband Gary of Windham; brothers Richard MacDonald and wife Linda, Michael Paskewicz and his wife, Roberta, and grandchildren, Matt Rogers of Windham, Brittaney Rogers of Raymond and Rachel Ferrante of Scarborough.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Windham Fire/Rescue and the Windham Police Department. Thank you for all that you did for our dad and our family during such a difficult time.
Visiting hours will be at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 28, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery, Windham. To express condolences or to participate in Fred's online tribute please visit Www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 26, 2019