KENNEBUNK - Frederick "Skip" Alton Giles Jr., 71, of Kennebunk, died March 18, 2019, at Southern Maine Health Care.
Fred was born June 9, 1947, in Boothbay, Maine, the son of Frederick and Edith (Barter) Giles Sr. Fred graduated from Kennebunk High School, class of 1966. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from October 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1968. On Nov. 20, 1993, he married Deborah Moore. Fred retired from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in 1996.
Fred enjoyed woodworking and yard work. He loved animals and enjoyed his pet cats, watching wildlife and feeding the birds. Most especially, he loved his family.
Fred is dearly remembered by his wife, Debbie; his children, Kristie Giles and Janie Giles; his sister, Diane Nichols and her husband, Ret. Fire Chief Stephen Nichols of China, Maine; and his nephews, Stephen Jr. and Kevin.
A graveside service at Hope Cemetery will be held later this spring with military honors.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Skip's Book of Memories page at www.bibbermemorial.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, Maine, 04043.
Should friends desire, memorial donations
may be made to:
American Heart
Association
51 US Route 1, Suite M
Scarborough, ME 04074
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 21, 2019