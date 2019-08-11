Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM Sheraton Sable Oaks 200 Sable Oaks Drive South Portland , ME View Map Send Flowers Memorial service 5:30 PM Sheraton Sable Oaks 200 Sable Oaks Drive South Portland , ME View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Sheraton Sable Oaks 200 Sable Oaks Drive South Portland , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FALMOUTH - Fred W. Chase, 81, of Falmouth, passed away following his battle with cancer on Aug. 3, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, with his family by his side.



He moved to Falmouth early in his life and graduated from Falmouth High School in 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, Diana Thurston, also from Falmouth, where they raised their family.



Fred attended Portland University. He then served for seven years as a military police officer in the U.S. Army Reserves at Fort Williams. During his early working years, Fred was employed by the Portland Gas Company and by builder Clint McLeod before becoming an independent, longtime builder/real estate developer. Over the course of his career, Fred built many homes in Cumberland County as well as many subdivisions in the town of Falmouth including Westwood-Susan Lane, Brookfield–Kimberly Lane, Brookside Forest, and White Oaks-InnKeeper's Lane.



Fred was very civic minded; therefore, he became an active member of the community. He served on several boards and committees, and, in 1965, he became the founding charter president of Falmouth JCs. He was elected to the Falmouth Town Council in 1970 and again in 2009; he also served as chairman of the Ordinance Committee and as chairman of the 208 Water Quality Program for the Council of Governments. In addition to being civic minded, Fred also was environmentally conscious as evidenced by his being instrumental in amending the state plumbing code in 1974. He also promoted the adoption of Maine's Mandatory Shoreline Zoning Act and Wetlands Protection Ordinances. Never one to be idle, Fred also served on the building committees for the Town Hall renovation, Fire Station Engine 4, Lunt School, and the new Falmouth High School along with many other service committees which are too numerous to name. Furthermore, Fred made time in his busy schedule for the children of the community. He was a coach for Falmouth Little League in the 1960s, and he coached girls' softball. Additionally, Fred was an active volunteer for the annual Falmouth Winterfest, Parkfest, and for the construction of the Community Park and River Point. Fittingly, Fred was honored for all of his contributions to his community by being named Falmouth Citizen of the Year in 2000. He was also a lifetime member of the Portland Elks Lodge #188 and a member of the Construction Golf League of Riverside South.



In his leisure time, Fred was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing with his family and friends across the entire state of Maine. Over the years, he owned camps on Sebago Lake, the West Forks, Caribou Lake, Merrill, and Penobscot River in Brewer. Most recently, he built a lovely camp for his family on Hills Beach. When Fred was not building or volunteering or hunting or fishing, he enjoyed playing poker. He also loved music and dancing especially when he had an opportunity to show off his Elvis-like moves! Another special interest of Fred's was reciting the poetry of Robert Service, the British-Canadian poet who was known as "the Bard of the Yukon." Lastly, Fred was fond of traveling with family and friends, most notably David and Brenda Skillin, Jim and Pat Earley, John and Sandra Sterling and Burch and Pat Ranger.



Of all of his accomplishments, Fred will be most remembered by his family and friends as the guy you could always trust for good advice, help with a project, or just plain having fun. The grandchildren could always count on looking up into the stands at their respective sporting events and see their grandparents watching and cheering them on. He will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.



He was predeceased by his father, William F. Chase; mother, Beatrice (Allen) Chase; stepmother, Stella (Hinks) Chase; father-in-law, Warren D. Thurston; mother-in-law, Hazel (Graves) Thurston; brother, Robert M. Chase; brother-in-law, Herald Erickson; brother-in-law, Warren E. Thurston; brother-in-law, Burch Ranger; sister-in-law, Patricia (Thurston) Ranger; brother-in-law, Charles Bell; and nephew, Robert Bell.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Diana L. Chase of Falmouth; sister, Louise Bell Erickson of Portland; sister-in-law, Sandra (Thurston) Sterling and husband, John Sterling; sister-in-law, Linda (Thurston) Beal and husband, Jim Beal, all of Falmouth; son, Philip Chase and wife, Deborah (Adams) Chase, of Falmouth; daughter, Kimberly Chase Brickett and husband, Richard Brickett, of Lyman; son, David Chase and wife, Anne (Foley) Chase, of Yarmouth; and daughter, Susan Chase and husband, Francisco Conicelli, of Falmouth. He also is survived by his grandsons, Chad Chase and wife, Jessica (Fernald) Chase, of New Dunham, N.H., Christopher Chase, William Chase, and Michael Chase of Falmouth; granddaughters, Diana (Brickett) Bingham and husband, Michael Bingham, of New Albany, Ind., and Amy (Brickett) Sylvestre and husband, Dan Sylvestre, of Waterboro; and grandsons, Chase Blanchard and his wife, Meg (Curran) Blanchard, of Windham and Joshua Verrill of Cumberland. Fred also is survived by his great-grandchildren, Hunter, Parker and Lily Chase, Lucy and Grant Bingham, and Maria and McKenzie Sylvestre, as well as many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, August 15, at the Sheraton Sable Oaks at 200 Sable Oaks Drive, South Portland, Maine. Visiting hours: 3:30-5:30 p.m.; ceremony, 5:30 p.m., followed by a reception until 8 p.m.



In lieu of flowers,



please send donations to



the Falmouth Fire EMS Scholarship Fund.



Attention: Chief



Howard Rice, Jr.



Town of Falmouth,



271 Falmouth Road



Falmouth, ME 04105







