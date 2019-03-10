WINDHAM - On Feb. 21, 2019, Fred R. Panico Jr. passed away peacefully at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough. A longtime resident of Windham, Fred is survived by Myrna Dyke, his partner of over 40 years; his stepson, Jeff Dyke; his sister, Marjorie (James) Wanek, his brother, Mark Panico; his grandchildren J.D. and Taylor Dyke; his nieces and nephews Daniel Wanek, Kathryn Rathe, Samuel Panico, Miranda Panico; and his loving dog, TeeCee.
Fred was born on May 9, 1945 in Rockville Centre, N.Y. As the child of a military family, he lived in many different places before moving to Maine in the mid 70s. He had degrees in landscaping and architectural design from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. Fred found great joy in his work. He spent long hours at the drafting table in his home office. His architectural legacy lives on in the public and private projects he designed in Madison, Wis., as well as the greater Windham and Portland areas.
Active in the Windham business community, Fred most enjoyed his summers with Myrna, his dogs and family, at his camp, along the Presumpscot River. After a quiet afternoon of fishing, Fred would frequently be found manning the BBQ, ending his day napping under the pine trees.
Services will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road.
To express condolences and to participate in Fred's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
In lieu of flowers,
the family requests donations
to be made to the
,
51 US Route 1, Suite M,
Scarborough, ME 04074
or Gosnell Memorial
Hospice House,
180 US Route 1,
Scarborough, ME 04074
or your local
Humane Society.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019