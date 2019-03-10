Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred R. Panico Jr.. View Sign

WINDHAM - On Feb. 21, 2019, Fred R. Panico Jr. passed away peacefully at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough. A longtime resident of Windham, Fred is survived by Myrna Dyke, his partner of over 40 years; his stepson, Jeff Dyke; his sister, Marjorie (James) Wanek, his brother, Mark Panico; his grandchildren J.D. and Taylor Dyke; his nieces and nephews Daniel Wanek, Kathryn Rathe, Samuel Panico, Miranda Panico; and his loving dog, TeeCee.



Fred was born on May 9, 1945 in Rockville Centre, N.Y. As the child of a military family, he lived in many different places before moving to Maine in the mid 70s. He had degrees in landscaping and architectural design from the



Active in the Windham business community, Fred most enjoyed his summers with Myrna, his dogs and family, at his camp, along the Presumpscot River. After a quiet afternoon of fishing, Fred would frequently be found manning the BBQ, ending his day napping under the pine trees.



Services will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road.



To express condolences and to participate in Fred's online tribute, please visit



In lieu of flowers,



the family requests donations



to be made to the



,



51 US Route 1, Suite M,



Scarborough, ME 04074



or Gosnell Memorial



Hospice House,



180 US Route 1,



Scarborough, ME 04074



or your local



Humane Society.







