BIDDEFORD - Frank R. Libby, 60, of Biddeford, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his home. He was born Dec. 7, 1958 in Newport, R.I., a son of Donald and Eleanor (Hutchins) Libby. He moved to Biddeford as a young boy. Frank was a 1977 graduate of Biddeford High School. He enlisted in the Army in 1977 and was medically retired by 1981.
On Sept. 16, 1977, he married Judy Langevin in Biddeford.
He started his masonry career with Ralph Tanguay. Frank proudly worked for his son Nate, of Nate Libby's Masonry for many years and eventually started a masonry company with his other son, Chris. Later, he transitioned into plumbing and worked for 10 years with Jim Godbout Plumbing and Heating.
Frank enjoyed many sports but the game of golf was his favorite pastime. He excelled in the sport. In his late 20s he was an assistant pro golfer at Salmon Falls Country Club. He competed in many MSGA tournaments. Later, he made his golf home at Dutch Elm Golf Course. He had been a long time member. He had won a few club championships that he liked to boast about. He looked forward to his annual Florida golf trips with his buddies.
Preceding him in death were both parents. Survived by his stepmother, Barbara Libby.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Judy (Langevin) Libby of Biddeford;
his sons, Nathaniel Libby and wife, Tabitha of Saco, Christopher Libby and wife, Katie Denyse of Biddeford, his daughter, Angela Libby of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren, Arianna, Amaya, Olivia, Georgia, and Memphis. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed making them laugh. Three brothers, Fred Libby and his wife, Beth, Philip Boisjoly and wife, Michelle, and Robert Boisjoly and partner, Brian; several nieces and nephews.
Visiting Hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the Hope Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019