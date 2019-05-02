PINEHURST, N.C. - Frank John Briggs of Pinehurst, N.C., passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019, at his family's home in Kennebunkport of pancreatic cancer.
Born in New York City Jan. 12, 1941, to Helene and Frank Briggs, he grew up and attended schools in Amesbury, Mass., and received a bachelor's degree from SUNY.
Frank served four years in the US Navy as a submariner, where he laughingly said he supplemented his income with his poker earnings. Thereafter, he spent most of his career in the tech sector of the paper industry. He was a pilot, reader, tinkerer, furniture maker and an avid golfer with at least three holes-in-one to his name. He was a member of the Pinehurst Country Club, and enjoyed playing golf with friends at notable courses around the world.
He is survived by his ex-wife and best friend of 52 years, Jean Briggs; his children, Mike Briggs (Carrie Croft), Lesa Angelos (Christ), Laura Joslin (Rick), Frank Briggs (Laura) and Christina Briggs (Ankur Tohan); brother "William, my Boy" Briggs and sister, Diana, both of New Hampshire; and grandchildren Nicolas Briggs, Houston Kraft, Jacob and Lola Cook, and Kirin Tohan.
The family would like to thank the staff of Massachusetts General Hospital and Hospice of Southern Maine, for their care and support during this difficult time.
