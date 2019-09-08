Guest Book View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Obituary

CAPE ELIZABETH - It is with sadness that we share news of the passing of Frank "Butch" Grant Leavitt on Aug. 27, 2019. Frank lived a rich life that spanned 86 years and included military service in the U.S. Army and service with the Casco Bay Coast Guard Auxiliary. Destined to be a teacher and a nurturer of others, his kindness and compassion touched the hearts and souls of those who had the good fortune to have known him. Frank saw first and foremost the good and the potential in all of us, a quality that is rare to find on this earth.



A graduate of Avon Old Farms School for Boys in 1952, Frank went on to Dartmouth College, class of 1956, and pursued further studies at the Mackay School of Mines in Nevada. While his professional life began in the field prospecting in the Northwest Territories of Canada, it was in the field of education where Frank made his mark. He first served as a math tutor and geology teacher at Avon Old Farms School in the 1960s and went on to serve as director of admissions at Avon for 23 years. In his admissions role, Frank welcomed and guided generations of Avonians. In 1994, Frank retired to Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he was born on Oct. 14, 1932, and where he spent his childhood years. He and his wife, Mary Ann "Emmy" Leavitt (deceased 2009), nature lovers alike, enjoyed coastal walks, sailing, canoeing and cross-country skiing. Throughout his life, Frank was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fly-fish and put up a good cord of wood as well as being a passionate rock collector and weather observer. He lived his final years at Village Crossings/The Landing, an assisted-living community.



Plans for a memorial service will be announced later.



