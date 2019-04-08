BUXTON - Frank Eugene Wood, 88, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on April 6, 2019.He was born in Buxton on July 29, 1930, was raised by Frank and Sadie Evans, and attended SD Hanson High School.Frank worked Hemingway Transportation for nearly 30 years, Gorham Public Works, Maine DOT, and later as a tour bus driver.He was a member of Buxton Masonic Lodge #115 AF&AM, Kora Shrine Temple and Scottish Rite 32 Degree.In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family.He was predeceased by his prior spouses, Charlotte and Marjorie; and a sister, Lillian.Frank is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy (Starbird) Wood; son, Bruce Wood Sr. and his wife, Gladys, of Buxton; stepdaughters, Roxanna Pratt and her husband, Dick, of Gorham and Jennifer Milne and her husband, Chris, of Buxton; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.Frank's family would like to thank Northern Lights Hospice, especially Liz, for their care and support.Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., noon, and will conclude with masonic honors at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com.In lieu of flowers,memorial contributionscan be made to:Buxton Mason Lodgec/o Ronald B. Moore37 Town CommonGorham, ME 04038
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Eugene Wood.
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME 04093
(207) 929-3723
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 8, 2019