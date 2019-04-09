|
CUMBERLAND FORESIDE - Frank A. Sangillo, 83, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Lady Lake, Fla., from cardiac complications. Frank was born in Portland, Maine, on March 10, 1936. He was a graduate of Portland High School, class of 1954. After graduation, he enlisted in the Marines and after leaving the Marines went on to graduate from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in communications in 1962. Frank worked in sales starting with the National Biscuit Company and Cutter Laboratories and, in 1973, began a long career with Honeywell Information Systems, eventually transitioning into his own commercial real estate business in San-Terra Associates.Frank also worked part-time as DJ for WGAN Radio on Sunday mornings.Frank was predeceased by his parents, Adam and Olive Sangillo; a son, Christopher; and his brother, Adam Sangillo. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Sangillo of Cumberland Foreside, Maine and Lady Lake, Fa.; his daughters, Lisa Sangillo of Standish, Maine, and Heather Proctor of Dresden, Maine; his son, James Sangillo of Gorham; grandchildren, Bryen Rogers of Sanford, Fla., Justin Smith of Houlton, Neico Proctor of Lyman, Carly Bell of East Waterboro and Hunter Proctor of Brunswick. He is also survived by his siblings: James Sangillo and his wife, Frances, of Surry, Maine; Patricia Sangillo of Contoocook, N.H.; Michael Sangillo of Gray, Maine; Karen Sangillo of Arundel, Maine; Kathleen Sangillo of Saco, Maine, and Thomas Sangillo of California.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 8:30 a.m., at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Fla. A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Church on Federal Street in Portland on a date to be announced with a celebration of life reception afterwards at the Italian Heritage Center on Westland Avenue in Portland, Maine.Frank would give someone the shirt off his back if they needed it, so, in his memory, please practice random acts of kindness.Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, Fla. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland659 Warren AvenuePortland, ME 04103
Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory
134 N Us Highway 441
Lady Lake, FL 32159
(352) 753-4444
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 9, 2019
