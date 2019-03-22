TOPSHAM - Francis L. Iovine, passed on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Maine Veterans' Home in Scarborough. He was 86.
He was born in South Portland, Maine, on April 28, 1932, the son of Joseph L. and Margaret Iovine. He grew up in South Portland where he attended school and received his diploma from South Portland High School. He joined the U.S. Army in 1950, and honorably served three years, including time in Korea. Following his time in the Army he worked for The Portland Terminal Co., in Portland. He married his wife, Gale, in 1956 and they resided in South Portland until 1958. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1958, becoming a career Marine, and serving another 27 years.
As a Marine, Frank served two combat tours in Vietnam and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal upon his retirement in 1985. He retired with the rank of E-9, Master Gunnery Sgt. His service encompassed six tours at Camp Lejeune, N.C., two tours on inspector instructor duty in Columbia, Pa., a three-year tour at the Marine Corps Supply Center in Philadelphia, Pa., and three separate tours in Okinawa. After years of moving, the couple bought a home in North Carolina in 1973, where he was stationed at Camp Lejeune. In 1985, after 30 years of service, Frank retired and he and Gale sold their home in North Carolina and moved back to Topsham.
After retirement, Frank continued to work for security at the Naval Air Station Brunswick, Maine. He had a strong love of the Marine Corps and his country. He was a devoted husband and father with great pride in his sons and family. He enjoyed golf, bowling and vacations at Old Orchard Beach and Sebago Lake, Maine. He belonged to The VFW, The American Legion and The Marine Corps Association.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years; his two sons, James F. Iovine of South Portland, and Jeffery J. Iovine of Northville, Mich.; his granddaughter, Amanda G. Iovine, a student at the University of Michigan.
A committal service with military honors will be announced for a later date in The Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Augusta, Maine. Memories and condolences can be expressed at www.brackettfh.com.
In lieu of flowers,
donations can be made to:
Maine Veterans' Home
in Scarborough.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 22, 2019