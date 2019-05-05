|
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
Prayer Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:15 AM
View Map
Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church
Interment
Following Services
View Map
SCARBOROUGH - Dr. Francis Joseph Curran Jr. DDS, 89, the patriarch of large Irish family, died on May 2, 2019, peacefully surrounded by love and stories of a long life well lived in Greater Portland, Maine.
Frank was born the son of Katherine Connolly and Francis Joseph Curran, on Feb. 22, 1930, in his home on Winter Street in Portland and grew up a member of St Dominic's Parish. He graduated from Cheverus High School in 1947 and earned an undergraduate degree at The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. in 1951. He worked his way through Georgetown University Dental School by serving on the US Capitol Police Force in Washington DC. He achieved a Doctorate of dental surgery in 1956 that began a career devoted to caring for many patients with love and compassion.
Frank married Mary Catherine Welch in 1953 and began his family life. He entered the US Army and achieved rank of captain during the Korean conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1958. The ensuing decades can only be described as selfless love and dedication to his five children and nurturing their interests. He shared a brotherhood with George Cadigan that brought fun and shenanigans into both families on and around Kezar Lake in Lovell, Maine. These days were laced with boats, barbeques, and a multitude of outdoor fun at the family's camp. Frank was a charter member of Val Halla Country Club and later became a member at Willowdale Country Club where he enjoyed the camaraderie of many friends. In retirement he joined Florida Country Club at Silver Springs Shore and Lake Diamond Country Club.
He was a member of the American Dental Association, Maine Dental Association, and Androscoggin Dental Association. He enjoyed the camaraderie of his peers at the Harold T. Andrews American Legion Post #17, BPOE #188 and Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #565 in Portland over the years.
With his children grown, Frank's life was blessed with the love and marriage of Colleen Donavan Curran in 1986. They made memories in Maine and Florida; melding their families and living life to the fullest. He had a special relationship with his nieces and nephews in the Skillin family following the early loss of their father. In the eyes of so many other nieces, nephews, and friends of his children, Frank was a second dad and role model. He was a father figure; accessible, welcoming, generous, and loved without judgement. Our love for him transcends time and words. There will be a sacred place in our hearts for him always.
He was survived by his five children, Mary Huntley and her husband Robert, Patricia Raitto and her husband Michael, Shaun Curran and his wife Linda, Joseph Curran, and Timothy Curran all of the greater Portland area; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister Virginia Emerick of Gorham, and a brother John Curran and his wife Carol of Prince Frederick, Md.; stepdaughters Susan and May.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Texas Roadhouse in Scarborough and Cole Farms in Gray who made his frequent visits feel like home. Thank you to all who brought him joy in his final days.
Visiting hours celebrating Frank's life will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. Prayers will be recited at the Funeral Home on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough. Interment with military honors will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland. To view Frank's memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to:
Boys & Girls Clubs
of Portland
277 Cumberland Ave.
Portland, ME
in his name
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 5, 2019
