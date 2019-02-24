WILMINGTON, Mass. - Francis D. Walsh, of Wilmington, Mass., formerly of Reading, Mass., Laurel Md., and Glen, N.H., passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 70 years to the late Clara J. Walsh; devoted father of James Walsh and his companion Kristin Cohan, Saco Maine, Dave Walsh and his wife Donna, Reading, Mass., Janet Hogan and her husband Kevin, New Smyrna Beach Fla., and Laura Dobrzykowski and her husband Ken, Olney, Md.; cherished brother and son, Frank was the youngest of six children of Jeremiah and Mary Walsh; loving grandfather of 12; and great-grandfather of nine. Funeral from the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St., Reading, Mass. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading, Mass. at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Wood End Cemetery, Reading, Mass. Funeral home visiting hours will be held Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. For online guest book and directions visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
Francis was a veteran of WW II US Army.
In lieu of flowers,contributions maybe made to: www.woundedwarriorsfamilysupport.org or Hospice Services of Massachusetts, 391 Broadway St.Everett, MA 02149
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019