PORTLAND - Frances Ann Morin, 74, died after a brief illness on May 14, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 21, 1945, in Sebago, the daughter of the late Frederick W. and Abbie (Hill) Lambert.



Fran moved to Portland as a teenager where she met her husband, Maurice "Tim" Morin and raised their three daughters. She was a stay at home Mom until the girls were in school, then working at the Holiday Inn By The Bay, until her retirement. She loved crocheting, knitting, puzzles, watching horror movies and most of all, playing poker with family. Cooking was another passion of hers. She always invited family and friends over for holiday meals.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Maurice "Tim" in 1995.



Survivors in addition to her longtime partner, Randel Cannady; her brother, Norman Lambert of Portland; and her daughters, Lisa Hatch and her husband, Dana of Buxton, Sue Peterson and her husband, Dana of Westbrook and Nikki Shaw and her husband, David of Poland; along with eight grandkids; and nine great-grandkids.



The family would like to thank the staff at Maine Medical Center for their care and kindness they showed Fran over the last few weeks, as well as hospice for their help and support with in home care.



Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, May 21, from 5-7 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland. A celebration of life will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 22, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress Street, Portland. To view Frances's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit,







