PORTLAND - Frances T. (McDermott) Driscoll, 72, passed away on June 13, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born Dec. 18, 1946, in Portland, the daughter of the late Leo J. McDermott, M.D., and Jane B. (Haley) McDermott.
Frances graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1965, and received a Bachelor of Education from Gorham State Teachers College in 1970. In 1975, she married Robert F. Driscoll Jr., who served for more than 20 years in the Portland Fire Department. They lived in Yarmouth and Portland.
Frances taught elementary school, and worked as a teller and customer service specialist at Maine Bank & Trust; she retired in 2012. She was also a longtime communicant of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
She enjoyed music, books, movies and travel. However, she loved nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her dear granddaughter, Sadie Jane Marie Brown, whose acclaim as an all-star cheerleader thrilled her immensely.
Frances had an expansive community of friends and colleagues, representing the true, dictionary definition of lovable - "having qualities that attract affection." In recent years, she enjoyed reading while watching planes arrive and depart at the Portland International Jetport.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert; brother, James A. McDermott Sr.; and, sister-in-law, Sharon A. McDermott.
Frances is survived by daughters, Mary-Frances Brown and Rebecca Driscoll; and granddaughter, Sadie Jane. Other survivors include, Leo J. McDermott Jr. and wife, Eileen; sister, Jane B. McDermott Jr.; sister-in-law, Rosalind McDermott; sister, Susan M. Mortenson, and her husband, Lee; and, many nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 492 Ocean Ave, Portland, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland. To view France's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Trauma Intervention Program through MaineHealth: https://mainehealth.org/maine-behavioral-healthcare/services/crisis-emergency-services/trauma-intervention-
program.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 19, 2019