PORTLAND - Frances Rose Parker, 91, of Portland, Maine, formerly of South Portland, passed away March 23, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born on Nov. 30, 1927, in Portland, the daughter of Ovagin John and Rose Nancy Aloian Serunian. Frances was the widow of Robert A. Parker of South Portland. She was predeceased by sisters, Alice Ferrara, Louise Welsh, Eleanor Ames, Florence Holmes Katherine Westberry; and brothers, Frederick and Peter Serunian.Surviving are two daughters, Denise Dow (Lester) and Kathy Gebhardt of South Portland. Grandchildren, Philip Upton (Tracy) Deja Dow (Shane) Cameron Gebhardt, Robert Gebhardt (Lindsey); two stepgrandchildren, Peter Dow (Bridgette) and Barbara Dow; and several great-grandchildren. She was known as Aunt Frances to several nieces and nephews and Nan to the grands. She loved each and every one of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The most joy towards the end of her time was with her babies, Pollie Jean and Nellie Rose.Frances loved going out for a night of dinner and dancing the night away.Frances was also a shopper and clothes diva and took pride in her shopping abilities for bargains or unique pieces. To later be returned as they didn't fit or she didn't like it. Such clothes shopping outings were always followed up by breakfast at IHOP.The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Hospital, and Northern Light Home Care and Hospice for making her so comfortable in the last days and also the staff at Seventy Five State Street for being her second family. A private burial will take place in Forest City Cemetery with a celebration of life to be held at a future date this summer.







PORTLAND - Frances Rose Parker, 91, of Portland, Maine, formerly of South Portland, passed away March 23, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born on Nov. 30, 1927, in Portland, the daughter of Ovagin John and Rose Nancy Aloian Serunian. Frances was the widow of Robert A. Parker of South Portland. She was predeceased by sisters, Alice Ferrara, Louise Welsh, Eleanor Ames, Florence Holmes Katherine Westberry; and brothers, Frederick and Peter Serunian.Surviving are two daughters, Denise Dow (Lester) and Kathy Gebhardt of South Portland. Grandchildren, Philip Upton (Tracy) Deja Dow (Shane) Cameron Gebhardt, Robert Gebhardt (Lindsey); two stepgrandchildren, Peter Dow (Bridgette) and Barbara Dow; and several great-grandchildren. She was known as Aunt Frances to several nieces and nephews and Nan to the grands. She loved each and every one of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The most joy towards the end of her time was with her babies, Pollie Jean and Nellie Rose.Frances loved going out for a night of dinner and dancing the night away.Frances was also a shopper and clothes diva and took pride in her shopping abilities for bargains or unique pieces. To later be returned as they didn't fit or she didn't like it. Such clothes shopping outings were always followed up by breakfast at IHOP.The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Hospital, and Northern Light Home Care and Hospice for making her so comfortable in the last days and also the staff at Seventy Five State Street for being her second family. A private burial will take place in Forest City Cemetery with a celebration of life to be held at a future date this summer. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 17, 2019

