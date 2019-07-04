Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 (207)-985-2752 Graveside service 1:00 PM Laurel Hill Cemetery Beach Ave Saco , ME View Map Obituary

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Frances Regina Eastman, 81, longtime resident of Old Orchard Beach, died peacefully in her sleep at the Kennebunk Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday, July 02, 2019.



Frances was born June 27, 1938 in Waterville, the daughter of Carroll Merton and Iona Elsie Ryan Witham, and is a graduate of Bath schools.



She was employed by the former New England Telephone and Telegraph, starting as an operator and at the time of her retirement worked in the front office, after 30 years of employment. Most recently, Frances worked for Hannaford's in Saco.



An active lady, she was a member of the Red Hat Society, Ladies Auxiliary in Old Orchard Beach, loved to go to the beach, baking for her family, playing bingo, and as an avid reader, always had 3-4 books that she read at the same time.



Front and center in France's life was her family, whom she loved to dote over and express her love in many ways, especially with her time.



She is predeceased by her husband, Gerald Eastman.



Survivors include her son, Gerald Eastman Jr. and his wife, Tara of Peyton, Colo., three daughters, Terry Tomzick of Stockholm, N.J., Tammy Lowery of Augusta, and Kimberly Thayer and her husband, Robert of Kennebunk; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, July 12 at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Beach Ave., Saco.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit France's Book of Memories Page at



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.



Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the



Animal Welfare Society



P.O. Box 43



West Kennebunk, ME 04094







OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Frances Regina Eastman, 81, longtime resident of Old Orchard Beach, died peacefully in her sleep at the Kennebunk Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday, July 02, 2019.Frances was born June 27, 1938 in Waterville, the daughter of Carroll Merton and Iona Elsie Ryan Witham, and is a graduate of Bath schools.She was employed by the former New England Telephone and Telegraph, starting as an operator and at the time of her retirement worked in the front office, after 30 years of employment. Most recently, Frances worked for Hannaford's in Saco.An active lady, she was a member of the Red Hat Society, Ladies Auxiliary in Old Orchard Beach, loved to go to the beach, baking for her family, playing bingo, and as an avid reader, always had 3-4 books that she read at the same time.Front and center in France's life was her family, whom she loved to dote over and express her love in many ways, especially with her time.She is predeceased by her husband, Gerald Eastman.Survivors include her son, Gerald Eastman Jr. and his wife, Tara of Peyton, Colo., three daughters, Terry Tomzick of Stockholm, N.J., Tammy Lowery of Augusta, and Kimberly Thayer and her husband, Robert of Kennebunk; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, July 12 at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Beach Ave., Saco.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit France's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to theAnimal Welfare SocietyP.O. Box 43West Kennebunk, ME 04094 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com