CAPE ELIZABETH - Frances M. Dyer, 86, of Cape Elizabeth, passed away on June 10, 2019, at The Landing in Cape Elizabeth. Frances was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of Leonardo and Angelina (Prioli) Intartaglia on May 9, 1933. She attended Washington Irving High School, completing the secretarial and business course. She worked as a secretary for 18 years at Massachusetts General Hospital managing the offices for the directors of the Department of Surgery, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiac Catheterization Unit and, in her last 10 years prior to retirement, for the director of the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center. Prior to joining Mass. General, she worked for Ebasco Services Incorporated, a New York engineering firm. She met her husband, Charles E. Dyer at Ebasco and they married May 4, 1957, in Brooklyn. Toward the end of the careers, Fran and Charlie commuted from Boston on weekends to build their retirement home in Maine. Both were happy to finally move to Maine in 1985. In her retirement, Fran enjoyed needlepoint and creating a beautiful home. Together, they enjoyed international and regional travel as well as spending time with family and friends. Meals at their home were a dining experience with impeccable table settings and dishes served representing countries from their travel, their New England heritage and Fran's love of Italy. Though Fran graciously shared her knowledge, skills and recipes, nothing tasted the same when it didn't come from her kitchen. Fran was kind and a wonderful listener whose advice was welcome, empowering and delivered with love. Family and friends will remember and miss her, knowing we are better people having had her in our lives. Frances was predeceased by her husband, Charles. Frances is survived by nephew, Randall Perkins and his wife, Barbara; nieces, Janet Dana, Sandy Perkins, Annette Carlin and Pamela Perkins and her husband, William



Visiting hours will be 5-7 p.m., on June 19, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., on June 20, 2019, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland, followed by a gathering at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Center. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



The Frances M. Dyer family extends a sincere thank you to caregivers at The Landing in Cape Elizabeth, VNA Home Health & Hospice, Comfort Keepers and The Girls at Home Care LLC.



