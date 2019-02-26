Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SANFORD - Frances Lynn Coffey, 81, of Sanford, died at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.Lynn was born on Feb. 9, 1938, to Rosella and Frank Heffernan in Cumberland, R.I.where she grew up and resided until her move to Maine in 1969. Her outgoing personality, and love of life were perfect for her varied 'careers' during her life. She owned two businesses "The Dairy Hut" on Washington Street in Sanford and a New York style Deli. She also loved working in a craft retail store and her passion, making and selling crafts, continued for many years.In her later years she loved reading and knitting. She was known for making scarves and hats for charity and anyone who walked into her room. Please wear her knitted creations proudly and with a smile for her.Her five children, proudly known as the 5 "D" s survive her, Donna L. Legere of Shapleigh, Deborah A. Lavertu and husband Dan of Sanford, Dawn M. Brown and husband Jim of Springvale, Daniel A. Talbot and partner Lori Bond of Sanford, and Darren A. Talbot and partner, Susan Baker of Shapleigh. She also leaves behind one brother Conrad Heffernan; and her beloved grandchildren, Justin Lavertu, Benjamin and Tallyn Brown, Christopher and Nolan Talbot; and great- granddaughter Alexis Lavertu.She was predeceased by her husband Thomas Coffey in July 2017, her twin brother "Uncle Ronnie" Heffernan in 2013, her sister Joan C. Costa in 2018, and beloved son-in-law David M. Legere in 2017.For the past year Lynn had made her home at The Lodges in Springvale. She especially loved the view from her room so she knew 'what was going on.' She quickly made friends with other residents and felt truly blessed to have found a new best friend, Joan, at this stage of life. The staff also held a special place in her heart. She tried so hard to get back to her 'home'. She was a wonderful mother, a loving wife and a dependable friend. Her laugh, quick smile, kindness and generosity will be missed.At her request, services are private. Burial will be in the spring at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale, Maine. ~Live ~ Laugh ~ LoveArrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.To leave a message of condolence visit



Gosnell MemorialHospice House



11 Hunnewell Rd.



Scarborough, ME 04074



Springvale Public Library



443 Main St.



Springvale, ME 04083







