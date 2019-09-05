GORHAM - Frances June MacDonald, artist, of Gorham, Maine, died on Sept. 3, 2019 at the age of 85.
She was born March 12, 1934 in Waltham, Mass., the daughter of Ida Lillian (McKinnon) MacDonald and George Richard MacDonald.
She was predeceased by all of her siblings, James Eldon Burdett, late of San Antonio, Bernice Henrida (Burdett) Ulrich, late of New Orleans, Seron Winfield (Dunn) Bailey, late of Rye, N.H., George Richard MacDonald Jr., late of Watertown, Mass., and John Richard MacDonald, late of Watertown, Mass.
Frances is survived by 17 nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St. Watertown on Saturday September 7 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown, Mass. Visiting hours Saturday from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. For complete obituary & guestbook please visit www.macdonaldrockwell.com
