EASTHAMPTON, Mass. - With deep sadness we announce the death of our sister, Frances Jo (Nicky) Leary, on April 9, 2019. She was born in Portland, Maine on Feb. 26, 1948, and grew up in South Portland. She was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth Raymond and Virginia Alice (Smith) Leary. She leaves her sisters, Patricia, Jane and Janet, and brothers, Kenneth, Michael, Thomas, and David Leary; her children Samara and Jason Loewenstein; her grandson Ethan Loewenstein; and nieces Darryl Ann, Amy and Erikka and nephew Dan.Named after her grandfather, Francis Joseph Leary, the New England Organizer for the International Brotherhood of Papermakers, from Fitchburg, Mass., Nicky possessed that same fierce passion, creativity and intelligence for all her endeavors."I shall be telling this with a sigh. Somewhere ages and ages hence;Two roads diverged in a wood, and I –I took the one less travelled by, And that has made all the difference." Frost
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019