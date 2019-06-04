ESTERO, Fla. - Frances Cooper Greene passed away May 20, 2019, after a brief illness.
She was born in Portland, Maine, on Sept. 30, 1941, the daughter of Pauline and Francis Cooper.
She is survived by a stepdaughter, Donna Janowski; sisters, Joanne Stone of Pennsylvania and Pollyann Triano of New Jersey, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by brothers, Frank Cooper and Richard Gimbert.
Per Fran's request, no service was held.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 4, 2019