Frances Cooper Greene (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My cousin, Frannie, was like a sister to me. She loved..."
    - Carleen Belyea
  • "So sorry to hear about Frances. We use to all play together..."
  • "So sorry to hear of Frans passing, I worked with her in the..."
  • "Frances was a friend from my childhood days ..and we..."
    - Patricia Ireland
Obituary

ESTERO, Fla. - Frances Cooper Greene passed away May 20, 2019, after a brief illness.

She was born in Portland, Maine, on Sept. 30, 1941, the daughter of Pauline and Francis Cooper.

She is survived by a stepdaughter, Donna Janowski; sisters, Joanne Stone of Pennsylvania and Pollyann Triano of New Jersey, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by brothers, Frank Cooper and Richard Gimbert.

Per Fran's request, no service was held.

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com