PORTLAND - Sister Fleurette Kennon (Sister Mary Fleurette), 91, of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, died peacefully at Frances Warde Convent on March 7, 2019. In 1927, Fleurette Marie was born in Portland to Marion E. Lunt and Thomas J. Kennon, the youngest of four children. After graduating from St. Joseph's Academy, Portland, in 1945, she entered the Sisters of Mercy from her parish, St. Francis Xavier Church, Winthrop.



Sr. Fleurette continued her education earning a B.S. from St. Joseph's College, Standish and a M.Ed. from the University of Maine, preparing her for a ministry in teaching and administration. Sr. Fleurette focused primarily on grades 4-8 and began her teaching career at St. Dominic's School in Portland; St. Teresa's School in Brewer; St. Athanasius School, Rumford; Cathedral Jr. High, Portland; St. John's School, Bangor; Holy Cross School, South Portland; St. Mary's School, Augusta and St. Mary's School, Houlton. She was principal at St. Mary's School, Bangor; St. Joseph's School, Lewiston and at the Public School in Benedicta.



After a career in education, Sr. Fleurette changed her field to Library Science and got a second master's degree from Simmons University in Boston, Mass. Upon her return to Maine, she became Director of Library Services at St. Joseph's College in Standish. One of her major responsibilities was to relocate the library from Mercy Hall to the new Wellehan Library Building. During this time, Sr. Fleurette saw the need to expand the library resources as well as updating much needed technology. In return for this state of the art library, both faculty and students responded with pride in their new educational facility. Even in her retirement years, she always took an interest in the library, so dear to her heart.



In 2016, a new "quiet room" was established in Wellehan Library and dedicated in Sr. Fleurette's honor. With faculty and friends in attendance, she was surprised with this tribute for her dedication and faithful presence for 22 years. Several of her former students remember how she frequently reminded them to keep their voices down to maintain a quiet atmosphere. Thus, this "quiet room" is most appropriate!



Sr. Fleurette will be remembered for her quiet presence, understanding heart and her keen interest in each person she met. Relying on God's strength, she lived humbly her motto Sine Te nihil (Without You, I am nothing).



In addition to her parents, Sr. Fleurette, was predeceased by her brothers, Paul and Edward Kennon and her sister, Mary Kennon.



She is survived by her half brother, Thomas Kennon, Portsmouth, N.H. and her half sister, Theresa "Terry" Kennon Malonson, Methuen, Mass. She is also survived by her Sisters in community, especially her dear friend, Sr. Joyce Mahany, RSM.



A special thank you to the staff at Frances Warde Convent, who cared for Sr. Fleurette so lovingly.



Visiting hours celebrating Sr. Fleurette's life will be held at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, on Monday, March 11 from 3-6 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland. Interment will be on Wednesday, March 13 at 1 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.



In lieu of flowers,



donations in her memory



may be sent to:



Sisters of Mercy,



966 Riverside Street,



Portland, ME 04103.







