WINDHAM - Florence Joan Holland, 83, it is with great sadness that Florence passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 18, 2019, at Ledgewood Manor, in Windham.



The daughter of Romeo and Harriet (York) Guay, she was born in Portland, one of 10 children. She was the lead majorette at Portland High School, and was lead in many school plays. She spent summer on Long Island which was always her favorite place.



After high school, she mothered seven children, and lived in Portland for many years before they moved to Gorham. While living in Gorham, she enjoyed gardening and canning peaches.



She moved back to Portland and married Gerard Holland in 1976. Together they enjoyed gardening, boating and hand feeding deer and birds on their property they purchased in Limington which they cleared themselves to build their first and only home.



After Gerry passed away, Flossie moved into Larrabee Village in Westbrook, where she decorated the lobby for Christmas each year. She was very involved in the Red Hatters Club. She donated gifts for children at Christmastime to the Goodwill, and also prepared many meals through the years for her neighbors.



She enjoyed rides to the ocean to watch and listen to the waves, and to enjoy a meal of fried clams. It was truly her favorite place to be.



She spent the last several months of her life at Ledgewood Manor in Windham.



She was predeceased by her husband, Gerard J. Holland; her son, Ronald L. Brett Jr.; all her siblings, Juliet Huffman, Roland Guay, Madeline Ambrose, Gloria Rheaume, Marcel Guay, Charles Guay, Eugene Guay, Lawrence Guay, and Richard Guay.



She is survived by her children, Peter Stockhouse, of Peaks Island, Patricia Card of Panama City, Fla., Debra Welch of Limington, Rhonda Kevalas of North Haven Conn., Jonathan Brett of Portland, and Dolores Barton of Albany Twp; 19 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.



Her family would like to thank the staff of Ledgewood Manor, especially Tam Spaulidng for her outstanding care of "Feisty Flossie".



Per Florence request funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee.



Goodwill of Maine,



34 Hutcherson Drive,



Gorham ME 04038.







