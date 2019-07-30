Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence G. Michaud. View Sign Service Information The Fortin Group 217 Turner Street Auburn , ME 04210 (207)-783-8545 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM The Fortin Group 217 Turner Street Auburn , ME 04210 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Holy Cross Church 1080 Lisbon St Lewiston , ME View Map Obituary

FALMOUTH - Florence G. Michaud 92, formerly of Ledge Rd. Cumberland Foreside died Friday July 26, 2019 one hour shy of her 93rd birthday at Foreside Harbor Assisted Living Facility where she resided for the past several years. Born in Lewiston July 27, 1926 she was the daughter of the late Joseph Ferdinand and Azilda Belanger Gagne.She was a member and communicant of Holy Martyrs Parish in Falmouth. She was married to Paul E. Michaud at Holy Cross Church in Lewiston Aug. 10, 1946 and enjoyed 67 years of marriage until his death June 18, 2013. She attended Holy Cross School, St. Patrick's School and graduated from Lewiston High School in the class of 1944. She attended business school and furthered her education at the University of Maine Gorham campus. Florence worked as executive secretary for numerous companies including RCA as one of it's first Lewiston employees and Raytheon Corporation. She was executive assistant at Maine Research and spent her last working years in Portland at HM Payson in the Trust department. She was an avid seamstress and an active participant in the WIP Investment Club.She is survived by her son Roger P. Michaud and his wife Penny of Avon Colo. and Orr's Island; her grandchildren Elisse Kelley of Vail Colo., and Derek Michaud of Orr's Island; her great-grandchildren Quinn and Aidan Kelly of Vail Colo.; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her six sisters and seven brothers. Online condolences at www.thefortingroupauburn.com Visitation Tuesday July 30 from 6-8 p.m. at The Fortin Group Auburn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday July 31 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 1080 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Committal St. Peter's Cemetery Mausolem. A service of The Fortin Group Plummer & Merrill F. H 217 Turner St., Auburn. (207) 783-8545In lieu of flowers,donations canbe made to:St. Martin de PorresResidencePO Box 7227Lewiston, ME 04243 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 30, 2019

