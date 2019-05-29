Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence E. Wescott. View Sign Obituary

FALMOUTH - Florence E. Wescott passed away peacefully on May 22 surrounded by family. Her beloved husband of 68 years, Arthur S. Wescott Jr., predeceased her on Jan. 1, 2019. They met on a blind date at Willard Beach arranged by a friend, and were married on June 2, 1951.They spent many happy years together, raising their family at their home on Mountain Road in Falmouth, enjoying traveling, playing golf, skiing, dancing and spending time with friends and family.







Born in Portland, Florence grew up in a house on Willis Street on Munjoy Hill built by her grandfather. She was proud of her Swedish heritage, collecting Swedish keepsakes and sharing Swedish phrases and songs. She and Arthur were founding members of Viking Village at Sunday River, and she named their ski house "Lille Stuga," which means "little cottage" in Swedish. She lived in the greater Portland area her entire life, except for a few years in Bangor and Springfield Massachusetts where Arthur was transferred for work with the Sherwin Williams Company. They returned to Maine and settled in Falmouth, sharing their house, an antique white cape with flower boxes along the front windows, with their four children and Florence's parents.







They lived in their Mountain Road home for 58 years. But Florence always retained her love and connection to Munjoy Hill and the Eastern Promenade. In her later years, she and Arthur visited daily to watch the waves and changing colors of the ocean, the ferries and barges doing their daily runs to the islands, and the people enjoying the park and neighborhood where she grew up. During her visits, she shared stories of exploring Munjoy Hill with her younger sister, Anna Dexter Wakefield; skiing down the streets during snow storms, sledding on the hills overlooking Casco Bay, walking to school, and walking across the Back Cove mud flats. Anna recalls that Florence was a "chatterbox" growing up, striking up conversations with anybody and everybody as they explored their neighborhood and ran errands.







Florence graduated from Portland High School, completed secretarial school at Northeast Business School in Portland and further advanced her skills with classes in Massachusetts. After high school she worked at Bicknell Photography and Prudential Insurance, where she was recognized for the speed and quality of her shorthand. She left notes around the house in shorthand, but nobody knew what they said except her. After raising their children, she went back to work managing the Unum gift shop before retiring in 1989.







While she enjoyed many hobbies and activities, including league bowling, skiing with friends at Sunday River, and playing canasta with her card group, what she enjoyed most was spending time with family. Her front door was always open, and visitors would usually find her reading the Portland paper, doing the crossword puzzle or cutting out articles to send to family members --while Arthur did projects around the house. She loved family gatherings and conversations, often listening and observing until something peaked her interest, and then she would share her humor and stories with a big smile and a sparkle in her eyes. Family and friends have heartfelt memories of leaving the house after visits and seeing Florence and Arthur standing together and waving goodbye from the front door as they drove off.







Florence is survived by her sister, Anna Dexter Wakefield and family; children: Stephanie Yates, Deborah (David) Jaques, Susan (Michael) Payson; by her daughter-in-law, Diana Horne Wescott, and by grandchildren: Vanessa Yates (Gary) Jensen, Adam Wescott, Nicholas (Ashley) Wescott, Zachary Wescott, Heather Jaques, Christopher (Christa) Jaques, Maxwell Payson and Abigail Payson; great grandchildren: Madeline, Luke and Kylie Jensen; Aubrianna, Mason, Wyatt and Skylar Wescott. Florence was predeceased by her parents, Archie and Eva (Osterlund) Dexter, her husband, Arthur Stephen Wescott, Jr. (January 2019), her son, James Arthur Wescott (May 2018), and her grandson, Jason Yates,







A memorial service will be celebrated at the Falmouth Congregational Church at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 2, with a Celebration of Life to immediately follow.







You may offer your condolences or share your memories at







In lieu of flowers,







memorial contributions may be made to:







Florence Wescott Memorial Fund, and mailed to:







c/o Susan Payson







50 Thornhurst Road







Falmouth ME 04105.







The funds will be donated towards a memorial bench on the Eastern Promenade.







FALMOUTH - Florence E. Wescott passed away peacefully on May 22 surrounded by family. Her beloved husband of 68 years, Arthur S. Wescott Jr., predeceased her on Jan. 1, 2019. They met on a blind date at Willard Beach arranged by a friend, and were married on June 2, 1951.They spent many happy years together, raising their family at their home on Mountain Road in Falmouth, enjoying traveling, playing golf, skiing, dancing and spending time with friends and family.Born in Portland, Florence grew up in a house on Willis Street on Munjoy Hill built by her grandfather. She was proud of her Swedish heritage, collecting Swedish keepsakes and sharing Swedish phrases and songs. She and Arthur were founding members of Viking Village at Sunday River, and she named their ski house "Lille Stuga," which means "little cottage" in Swedish. She lived in the greater Portland area her entire life, except for a few years in Bangor and Springfield Massachusetts where Arthur was transferred for work with the Sherwin Williams Company. They returned to Maine and settled in Falmouth, sharing their house, an antique white cape with flower boxes along the front windows, with their four children and Florence's parents.They lived in their Mountain Road home for 58 years. But Florence always retained her love and connection to Munjoy Hill and the Eastern Promenade. In her later years, she and Arthur visited daily to watch the waves and changing colors of the ocean, the ferries and barges doing their daily runs to the islands, and the people enjoying the park and neighborhood where she grew up. During her visits, she shared stories of exploring Munjoy Hill with her younger sister, Anna Dexter Wakefield; skiing down the streets during snow storms, sledding on the hills overlooking Casco Bay, walking to school, and walking across the Back Cove mud flats. Anna recalls that Florence was a "chatterbox" growing up, striking up conversations with anybody and everybody as they explored their neighborhood and ran errands.Florence graduated from Portland High School, completed secretarial school at Northeast Business School in Portland and further advanced her skills with classes in Massachusetts. After high school she worked at Bicknell Photography and Prudential Insurance, where she was recognized for the speed and quality of her shorthand. She left notes around the house in shorthand, but nobody knew what they said except her. After raising their children, she went back to work managing the Unum gift shop before retiring in 1989.While she enjoyed many hobbies and activities, including league bowling, skiing with friends at Sunday River, and playing canasta with her card group, what she enjoyed most was spending time with family. Her front door was always open, and visitors would usually find her reading the Portland paper, doing the crossword puzzle or cutting out articles to send to family members --while Arthur did projects around the house. She loved family gatherings and conversations, often listening and observing until something peaked her interest, and then she would share her humor and stories with a big smile and a sparkle in her eyes. Family and friends have heartfelt memories of leaving the house after visits and seeing Florence and Arthur standing together and waving goodbye from the front door as they drove off.Florence is survived by her sister, Anna Dexter Wakefield and family; children: Stephanie Yates, Deborah (David) Jaques, Susan (Michael) Payson; by her daughter-in-law, Diana Horne Wescott, and by grandchildren: Vanessa Yates (Gary) Jensen, Adam Wescott, Nicholas (Ashley) Wescott, Zachary Wescott, Heather Jaques, Christopher (Christa) Jaques, Maxwell Payson and Abigail Payson; great grandchildren: Madeline, Luke and Kylie Jensen; Aubrianna, Mason, Wyatt and Skylar Wescott. Florence was predeceased by her parents, Archie and Eva (Osterlund) Dexter, her husband, Arthur Stephen Wescott, Jr. (January 2019), her son, James Arthur Wescott (May 2018), and her grandson, Jason Yates, Cpl.US MC.A memorial service will be celebrated at the Falmouth Congregational Church at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 2, with a Celebration of Life to immediately follow.You may offer your condolences or share your memories at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions may be made to:Florence Wescott Memorial Fund, and mailed to:c/o Susan Payson50 Thornhurst RoadFalmouth ME 04105.The funds will be donated towards a memorial bench on the Eastern Promenade. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com