PORTLAND - Florence Albert, 81, passed away peacefully at South Portland Nursing Home Wednesday, April 24, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 1, 1937, in St. Alban's, Vt., daughter of Mabel Bryant and Leroy Barney. She attended schools in Scarborough.
She was a brave and strong woman and wonderful mother. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, shopping, listening to live music, reading, and going to the beach. She loved animals, especially her dog Pumpkin who was her baby. Her smile and laugh were infectious and could brighten the saddest hearts. Holidays were very special to her, and she made sure there was plenty of fun and enough food for extra guests. Her house was a safe haven to foster children and neighborhood children in need, and in her spare was a caretaker for the elderly.
She is predeceased by her husband Michael Albert, Sr.; parents; brothers James Barney and wife Faye, David Barney; and her son Donald Townsend.
She is survived by her brother William Barney and wife Gail; sons Lawrence Albert and wife Sylvia, Richard Albert, Mark and Timothy Townsend, Michael Albert, Clifford Albert and wife Danielle, and daughter Karen Way and husband Peter; grandchildren include Christopher Albert and wife Stephanie, Bailey Albert and partner Bill Sicbaldi, Cole Albert, Tyler Way and Lisa Napoleone, Benjamin Way, Kelsie Way and fiance' Matthew Smith. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A graveside memorial will be held at Brooklawn Cemetery in Portland on Saturday, May 18, at 11 a.m. To view Florence's online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit www.athutchins.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 5, 2019