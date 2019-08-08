Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fletcher Neal Burgess. View Sign Obituary

NORTH HAVEN - Fletcher Neal Burgess passed away in his home on July 15, 2019, following a brief illness. He was 84.



Fletcher was born on Dec. 15, 1934, in Rockland, Maine, to his parents Neal and Thelma Burgess.



He graduated from North Haven High School in 1953. He entered Southern Maine Technical College in 1955 where he learned his lifelong trade as a machinist. Upon graduation from SMTC in 1957 he entered the



Fletcher dedicated 20 years to the United States Air Force as a design machinist and retired in 1977 with a rank of master sergeant. He later worked 15 years for GTE Sylvania. He also very much enjoyed his time in the Islander Store as an early morning cook.



In his later years he appointed himself as the unofficial ferry greeter and could be seen at the boat dock every afternoon. Several of the island pets very much appreciated that he always had Milk Bones in his possession when he visited them.



Fletcher is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elaine (Gillis) Burgess; his three children, Lisa, Raymond and Martha, their spouses; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Neal and Thelma Burgess, and his brother, Brian Burgess.



A graveside memorial service is planned for Oct. 26, 2019, at 11 p.m., in Fuller Cemetery, North Haven, Maine.



Fletcher will always be remembered for his dedication to his country and his ever present smile.







