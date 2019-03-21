PORTLAND - Finn W. Wilhelmsen, 81, of Portland, Maine, passed away on March 12, 2019, at Maine Medical Center.
He was born on Feb. 25, 1938, to Lilly J. and Carl W. Wilhelmsen, in Tonsberg, Norway. After the war, they relocated to the United States in 1947 to Falmouth, Maine. Finn attended Falmouth Schools and graduated from Falmouth High School in 1957. While in high school, he joined the United States Coast Guard Reserves in 1956. He graduated from the Coast Guard Technical Institute in Groton, Conn., in 1959. Finn enlisted in the Coast Guard as a certified electronics technician doing many patrols around the world.
He retired from the Coast Guard in 1960 with honors after sustaining an injury while in between patrols. Finn belonged to the American Legion, Andrews Post #17 in Portland, where he was a past commander, and enjoyed being involved with many activities and functions with other veterans within the last 45 years. Finn was married to his wife of 43 years, Lesley Wilhelmsen, who passed away earlier this year.
He is survived by his children, Dana Herwood of Saco, Derek W. Wilhelmsen of Augusta, Kathleen McCollough of Texas and Kristine Puff of Biddeford. He also leaves two grandsons and three granddaughters, as well as many relatives in Norway.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Monday, May 27, 2019, (Memorial Day), following the parade at the American Legion Post #17, 23 Deering St., Portland, Maine.
www.advantageportland
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 21, 2019